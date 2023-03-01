Clark J. Collins (1928-2023)

Clark J. Collins, a former Sylvania City Council president who was a retired banker and an Army veteran of the Korean War era, died Feb. 15 in the Parkcliffe assisted-living community in South Toledo. He was 94.

He died of heart failure, said Lynda Collins, his wife of 51 years.

Mrs. Collins said her husband was a helpful and hardworking person.

“Serving others came naturally to him,” she said. “A lot of it is because of his Christian faith. His faith was very important to him.”

Mr. Collins capped his 26-year public service career in Sylvania and Sylvania Township in October, 1993, when he resigned after 18 months as a township zoning inspector.

“Enough is enough. It’s time for somebody with some new, fresh ideas. You can hang around for too long,” he said in an interview at a time.

The lifelong Sylvania resident was elected to council in 1960 when Sylvania became a city. He also served as chairman of the civil service commission.

He was a city councilman for 22 years, including eight years as president.

Mr. Collins said in that interview that watching Sylvania grow from “small, sleepy city into a vibrant city” had been fascinating.

He joined the former Sylvania Savings Bank in 1953 and worked there until 1966. He sold real estate for the next 15 years but returned to the bank in 1981 and stayed there until 1990.

Once retired from public service, Mr. Collins continued working at Northwest Ohio Investment Co. He also continued volunteering at Northview High School, where he was active in the school’s band boosters and had served as the public address announcer for the football and basketball games for 16 years.

He continued appraising and selling property as an independent real estate agent until about 2013, when he retired from the mortgage business.

Mr. Collins then was a guard at the Toledo Museum of Art until 2017, when he retired permanently.

Born Aug. 25, 1928, in Toledo to Helen and Archie Collins, he was a 1946 Burnham High School graduate.

His father died young, and he had supported his mother starting at age 17, his wife said.

While in middle school and high school, he delivered newspapers, working two paper routes, one for the former Toledo Times, and for The Blade, both mornings and evenings.

Mr. Collins then attended Bowling Green State University on a basketball scholarship for three years and then took night classes at the University of Toledo.

Soon after the start of the Korean War on June 25, 1950, he was drafted in the Army and later served in Germany during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1952.

Mr. Collins then returned to Sylvania to work at Sylvania Savings Bank.

He married his first wife, Beverly Jean Kerr, in 1953. She died in 1970.

Mr. Collins later married the former Lynda Pettit in 1972. They raised five children together.

While his children were in school and in later years, he coached many children’s teams from T-ball to softball and boy’s football.

“He just loved kids. And we were fortunate to hear from so many of them as adults until the day he died,” Mrs. Collins said.

He was a member of Sylvania United Methodist Church and Monroe Street Methodist Church.

Along with his wife Lynda, surviving are his son, Timm Collins; daughters, Tami Collins, Heidi Stratton, Barbie Young, and Heather Widman; 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Walker Funeral Home on Sylvania Avenue, and will continue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Monroe Street Methodist Church, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to Monroe Street Methodist Church or Monroe Street Bluff Houses.