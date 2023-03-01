Open in App
Yuma County, AZ
The Blade

Editorial: Dems fail border test

By The Blade Editorial Board,

5 days ago

The failure of the United States government to control our nation’s southern border is a black mark on President Biden’s record.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Urbana, Ohio) took the U.S. House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee to Yuma, Ariz., to hear from local residents about the impact that the flood of illegal immigrants is having. The testimony was disgusting — and uncontroverted by Democrats, who didn’t attend.

Mr. Biden’s administration downplays the problem. Democrats join him in pretending that there is no crisis, even saying falsely that they have the border under control. They are paralyzed with fear to disagree with a woke and progressive intelligentsia that doesn’t believe in national borders.

Democrats would rather accuse Republicans who want a secure border of being racist. It isn’t racist. A secure border for a nation is as important as a locked door is to a house or an apartment complex. No one wants an uninvited guest entering their home, or any of their property, let alone making camp.

Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot told a crowd that U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions in the county soared from roughly 40 a day to more than 1,000 a day after President Biden took office. He said the Border Patrol is “overwhelmed” with “changing diapers and taking names.” The sheriff made a number of shocking observations: his county supplies 90 percent of this nation’s leafy greens in the winter, and its farm fields are endangered by “tons of trash, pharmaceuticals, and biological waste” that are left by those who illegally cross the Colorado River.

He said the price tag for migrants illegally smuggled by the cartels starts at $6,000 a person. Cartels recruit juveniles to smuggle humans and narcotics because the U.S. government won’t charge them with a crime because of their age.

Democrats show arrogance in refusing to step up to the border crisis.

