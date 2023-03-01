Open in App
Florida State
Sportsnaut

NASCAR ratings: Cup Series viewership numbers in 2023

By Austin Konenski,

5 days ago

The 2023 NASCAR season is underway and it is bound to be very exciting in the second year of the NextGen car. Below, we take a look at the NASCAR ratings over the course of the 2023 season with an up-to-date analysis of each event.

This includes the total viewership, the percentage being up or down compared to last year, and extra information that can range from unfortunate circumstances for television coverage to the household share. You will find all of your NASCAR ratings coverage at Sportsnaut.

Bookmark this page for NASCAR ratings as another year of racing is officially underway!

NASCAR ratings: Auto Club Speedway sees slight decrease from last season

Feb 26, 2023; Fontana, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) leads the field during the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway averaged 4.315 million average viewers on FOX last weekend. The event was down 5.6% compared to last year at 4.570 million average viewers on FOX.

While this already marks the third time that NASCAR has seen the average viewership go down, there is one major positive to take away from it. The household share was up 9% compared to 2022 and represented the largest share for the second race of the season since 2017.

This means that fewer televisions are being turned on around the country; however, the percentage of those people watching NASCAR is increasing. Overall, it is another positive and negative week.

NASCAR ratings: Cup viewership totals and analysis in 2023

Race Track Viewership Up/Down Notes
#2 Auto Club Speedway 4.315 million Down (3): 5.6% Share up 9%, largest for Race #2 since 2017
#1 2023 Daytona 500 8.181
million 		Down (2): 7.7% Share up 2%, largest for Daytona 500 since 2016
N/A Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum 3.647 million Down (1): 14.8% Second most-watched non-points race since 2016
NASCAR ratings in 2023: Up: 0 – Down : 3
What are the NASCAR ratings for the 2022 season?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR ratings for the 2022 season are the best they have been in four years. Overall, NASCAR brought in 114.231 million average viewers throughout the entire 2022 season which marks its best since the 2018 season (120.454 million average viewers). It was a successful year as the sport averaged over three million average viewers per race.

Are NASCAR ratings on the rise or decline?

Feb 17, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) during practice at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR ratings have been on the decline over the last decade as they have taken a significant drop. It has been a challenge for the sport to consistently grab the attention of its audience; however, there are reasons for optimism as the 2022 season represented a step in the right direction. NASCAR sits on an upward trajectory for the first time in a while.

Why is NASCAR’s popularity down?

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR’s popularity is down and the ratings reflect it. The sport mishandled the on-track racing by introducing the 550 horsepower package which caused the fanbase to lose trust. However, NASCAR has been taking major strides as the on-track product is improving, the schedule is being changed, bold decisions are being made, and communication between each party is better.

