Michael Conti, in final season, earns eNASCAR win at Milwaukee

Michael Conti, a two-time winner in the 2022 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season, prevailed in the series’ second race of 2023, taking the checkered flag at a virtual Milwaukee Mile on Tuesday.

By driving the No. 8 Chevrolet to his 14th career victory, Conti now has earned victories in four consecutive years. He has already announced this will be his final year on the circuit.

Nick Ottinger placed second in the No. 25 Chevrolet, finishing 0.283 seconds behind Conti. Garrett Manes took third in the No. 12 Ford. Malik Ray came in fourth in the No. 7 Ford, and Graham Bowlin rounded out the top five in the No. 48 Toyota.

Ottinger owns the second-most wins in series history, and Conti is fourth.

Conti, from Charlotte, N.C., said of his victory, “I can’t believe it. It gets harder and harder to be good in this series as you get older. Maybe that sounds stupid, but you’ve got more responsibilities, you’ve got things going on outside the sim.

“It’s so hard to concentrate and focus enough on this to run up front. And, man, the preparation going into this was second to none. My guys … the help they gave this week was amazing. …

“With this being my final year, with not knowing if and when the next win will come, this is just super cool.”

Ottinger, from Claremont, N.C., said of his runner-up result, “What we needed was just a little bit better proactiveness from me. … You live and learn.”

The series continues March 14 at a virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway.

–Field Level Media

