Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Clemson ‘a priority’ for top Pennsylvania QB prospect - Stone Saunders planning return trip to Tiger Town this spring

By Gavin Oliver,

5 days ago

This big-time quarterback prospect from Pennsylvania is planning a return trip to Tiger Town soon.

Bishop McDevitt High School (Harrisburg, Pa.) rising junior Stone Saunders – the 2022-23 Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year – expects to be back on campus this spring, and probably this month.

“I’m going down to Clemson in spring I’m pretty sure,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Still waiting on a date, but most likely in March.”

There’s a few things that Saunders – a class of 2025 prospect with around two dozen scholarship offers – hopes to get out of the spring visit to Clemson.

“I’d really like to sit in on a QB meeting, spend time with Coach (Garrett) Riley and watch practice,” he said.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal-caller made his first-ever trip to Clemson as an unofficial visitor for the Louisville game this past November.

There’s strong mutual interest between Saunders and the Tigers, and he’s looking to showcase his talent for Dabo Swinney and company at Swinney’s football camp this summer.

“Interest seems real high on their end and they are a priority for me,” Saunders said. “I love the atmosphere and the coaching staff and I’m anxious to show them what I can do this summer.”

“I’ve enjoyed everything about Clemson and Coach Swinney so far,” he added, “and look forward to continuing to build the relationship.”

Saunders led Bishop McDevitt to a 13-1 record and the Class 4A state championship this past season, throwing for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns, including a championship game-record five touchdown throws in McDevitt’s 41-18 win over Aliquippa High to capture the title.

Kentucky gave Saunders his most recent offer in late January, joining schools such as Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston College, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maryland, West Virginia, Colorado and others on his offer list.

It’s still early in the recruiting process for Saunders, who doesn’t have a timetable for his commitment decision down the road. A proven winner already, he hopes to help a college team in that regard in the future as the QB1 leading the charge.

“No timeline on a commit, some schools recruit slower than others,” he said. “I feel like at a young age I’ve shown what I can do and win big games, I want to be a school’s number one and go win for them as well.”

A 2021 Class 4A First Team All-State selection, Saunders concluded his sophomore year with 100 touchdown passes in his young prep football career.

