Prince Harry Holding A Virtual Live Stream Event With Trauma Expert

Prince Harry will unpack his trauma with Dr. Gabor Maté in a virtual live-stream event that will cost viewers $33.09.

The event set for Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. ET will have the Duke of Sussex sitting down for a conversation with Dr. Maté, an expert in topics like trauma, addiction, stress and childhood development.

Fans of the royal will also receive a copy of his book Spare , included in the price of the ticket. According to the website dedicated to Harry’s memoir, the “intimate conversation” will be focused on discussing “living with loss and the importance of personal healing.”

Prince Harry’s autobiography gave an insight look as to how he and the royal family fell out. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph , the royal said the original transcript for Spare was longer but had to edit it down.

“The first draft was different,” he told the publication. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

He added that he doesn’t think his father and brother “would ever forgive him” if he included some of the things that have happened between them.

