Campaign in the works to help Americans understand Mexico’s public-smoking ban

On Feb. 15, a grace period ended for the new restrictions, giving police officers the authority to begin ticketing and citing people seen smoking in public, including Americans who are being caught off guard not knowing about the public-smoking ban south of the border.
Vaping and E-cigarettes also face new restrictions.
“We’re going to target Southern California since it’s our biggest market,” said Juan Coronado Ruiz, director of Tijuana’s Tourism and Conventions Committee. “It also involves Nevada and Arizona.”
The new requirements in Mexico also prohibit the advertising, marketing and promotion of tobacco products, and stores must keep cigarettes out of public view only to be displayed when customers ask for them.
Businesses face fines of up to $2,000 while individuals can be fined between $50 to $300.
