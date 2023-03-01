Thankful and passionate, Davien Moore is a special athlete

COVINGTON, Va. (TVR) - Some sports figures make it a point to not take anything for granted and to be thankful for everything they have and have had.

In Alleghany County, that player is the Alleghany Mountaineers’ Davien Moore.

Moore is a three-sport athlete with a passion for basketball. Moore has quickness, speed and is a great finisher around the basket. Moore’s high school basketball journey came to an end last week in the team’s loss to Radford. He finished with 11 points.

Emotions have gone back and forth after that defeat for Moore, and he still has not truly processed it yet. That is the spirit of a true competitor and a great teammate.

“Our final game of the season, we had nothing to lose. Playing the number one seed in our region at their place, nobody expected us to give them a good game. For four quarters and two overtimes, we battled. Everything they threw at us we had an answer for. Yet, we came up 1 point short. I left everything on the court that night. The feelings I've dealt with since that game have been all over the place. I'm very disappointed with the loss, because we had control all during the game,” Moore said.

“That win for our program would have been heard all over the region and probably the state. From my own experience, Radford has always kind of beat up on us. So going into the game I wanted to change that. With the win we would've earned some respect for our program. We as a team would have felt a huge feeling of victory, but most importantly we'd still be playing right now,” he continued.

Even with the loss, Moore will never forget his time at his school in the Allegany Highlands.

“It's hard to put together my best memories because there’s just so many. Between beating Covington three times to close out the rivalry and earning a home regional game, we had a lot of memorable wins this season. Going to summer camps with my team will always stick with me. The bonds we built on those campuses and just the fun environment is something I'll forever remember. Being able to see what college life would be like while still playing with my high school teammates. The one thing I'll never forget is how hard my teammates worked day in and day out, and we never ran from adversity. We always fought back, and never gave up,” Moore said proudly.

Moore says he will miss everything about his time in high school.

“There's a lot about high school basketball I'll miss. I think I'll miss every moment forever. Out of everything in my career, I'll miss playing alongside my brothers and playing in front of my friends and family. Nothing compares to that feeling of walking out of the locker room with an entire community and school supporting you,” Moore stated.

Moore credits his coaches for where he is today and for helping him become a better person off the court and improving his skills on it. But there is one coach who holds a special place in his heart.

"I thank all my coaches for everything they've ever done for me, but one coach in specific changed how I view life and how I carry myself. That coach was Mr. Seth Bradley. He served as a mentor and a positive role model to me since I was in middle school. I've looked up to him for a while, and everything he's ever taught me I'll carry with me for life,” he said.

“From playing high school sports, I've learned many lessons that I will carry with me forever. Bonds with coaches and teammates have taught me social skills and how to battle adversity as a whole. I've really learned how to use what I'm given to my advantage. When I was younger, I was really careless with my emotions, and I'd get technical fouls a lot. I was a good player but only played good if I had control over myself. Throughout the years I have matured and learned to control my issues in a way that felt comfortable to me,” Moore said.

“There's so much I could say about life throughout high school and sports. I've been through a lot to get where I'm at today as a student athlete. A message to my community: Don't let where you come from or what you've gone through define you. Whatever problems you have faced or will run into in the future, take it on headfirst with full confidence in yourself. A part of becoming who you want to be starts with believing in yourself, a hard-working spirit backed behind strong confidence will allow you to do whatever you set yourself to,” Moore said.

“Don't ever let anyone take away what you work so hard for. It’s all on yourself to go and get it,” Moore finished.

Moore is still undecided where he will attend college, but mentioned he has had talks with Lynchburg University and Emory and Henry College. He wants to showcase his basketball talent at the next level, and also may go the junior college route to improve certain aspects of his game.

One thing is certain, however: whatever school inks Moore, they will get a passionate, heartfelt individual looking to prove himself against all odds, and that makes him a can’t-miss prospect.

