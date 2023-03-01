Open in App
Virginian Review

Obituary: William Jerand Helton

By Serenity Funeral Home,

5 days ago

William Jerand Helton

The life and journey of William Jerand Helton (Jelly Rock or Teach, as he was affectionately called).

Jerand was born on September 6, 1942, to the late William "Pee Wee" and Agnes Helton in Covington, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Jerleaner Girley Helton, and two brothers Mickey & Fred Helton, and both of his sisters, Francis and Marilyn Helton.

Jerand was baptized at an early age at Pine St. Baptist Church.

He received his intermediate education as a proud Watson Hornet where he excelled in football. Immediately after high school, his father gave him an ultimatum which led him to join the United States Air Force at 17 years old. After four years of dedicated service, he was awarded a football scholarship to Voorhees College and went on to North Carolina Central University to obtain a B.S. in History.

Following college, he went on to be the first African American professor at Ferrum College and continued his teaching career at Freeport High School in Long Island, New York. While in the big city, he was the secretary for the Black Falcon’s Motorcycle Club until he met the love of his life, Jerleaner Girley Helton, and traded in his two wheels for a Holy Matrimony in 1979.

He then moved to Indianapolis, Indiana to manage several Church’s Chicken before beginning his federal career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Washington, DC. During his 20+ years of service, he was awarded, recognized, and will always be known in the office as, “Charismatic Bill”.

Jerand was a cheerful giver, loved his family and friends, and was a football fanatic.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory a daughter, Shakita Dismuke of Albany, Georgia; a son, Sentwali (Avon) Helton of Tokyo, Japan; his special friend, Ms. Faye Lee; brothers, James Lee (Lavelle) Helton and Kenneth (Juanita) Helton both of Covington, Virginia, Calvin (Vernon) Helton of Tucson, Arizona, and a sister-in-law Joleen Helton of Baltimore Maryland; seven grandkids, La'Porcha, RayVeon, Teauna, Ayden, Jamal, Sydney, and Selena; two great-grandkids, Madisyn and Alijah; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m.  Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Pine St. Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie S. Ellis Jr. Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Serenity Funeral Home, Roanoke VA is in charge of arrangements.

