Four questions with Covington senior Dylan Williams

Brandon Baker: What sports do you play at Covington?
Dylan Williams: Basketball and baseball
Brandon Baker: Plans after graduation?
Dylan Williams: Attend Mountain Gateway Community College for a trade in I & E.
Brandon Baker: Favorite sports memory as a Cougar?
Dylan Williams: Being able to play and beat Narrows after losing to them the last time we played them.
Brandon Baker: What will you miss the most?
Dylan Williams: I will miss celebrating in the locker room after tough-fought games and a win.
