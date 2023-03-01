Open in App
Covington, VA
Virginian Review

Four questions with Covington senior Dylan Williams

By Brandon Baker,

5 days ago

Brandon Baker: What sports do you play at Covington?

Dylan Williams: Basketball and baseball

Brandon Baker: Plans after graduation?

Dylan Williams: Attend Mountain Gateway Community College for a trade in I & E.

Brandon Baker: Favorite sports memory as a Cougar?

Dylan Williams: Being able to play and beat Narrows after losing to them the last time we played them.

Brandon Baker: What will you miss the most?

Dylan Williams: I will miss celebrating in the locker room after tough-fought games and a win.

