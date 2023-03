Brandon Baker: What sports do you play at Covington?

Dean Anderson: Football, basketball and soccer

Brandon Baker: What are your plans after graduation?

Dean Anderson: Proceed to work towards sales.

Brandon Baker: Favorite sports memory as a Cougar?

Dean Anderson: Watching Parcel Turner get his first in-game dunk then seeing him proceed to almost foul out not even five seconds later.

Brandon Baker: What will you miss the most?

Dean Anderson: The bus rides.

The post Four questions with Covington senior Dean Anderson appeared first on The Virginian Review .