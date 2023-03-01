Obituary: George Wayne Simmons – 78

George Wayne Simmons, age 78, of 311 Homeview Drive, Bridgewater, Virginia died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his residence.

He was born August 14, 1944, to the late Robert Lee and Gwendolyn Matheney Simmons. He was an Owner/Operator for C.R.S. in Sterling, Virginia. George enjoyed the outdoors and loved to travel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Effie Tucker and Eleanor Woods; four brothers, Keith, Kenneth, Bobby and Thomas Simmons.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years (a week shy of 61 years), Sue Ann Cauley Simmons of Bridgewater; a daughter, Karen Willett and husband, Brian of Australia; a son, Robert Simmons and wife, Leigh Ann of Stephens City; a sister, Louise Fultz of Bacova; a brother, Dwight Simmons of Washington; four grandchildren, Mary Willett, Kevin Willett, Samantha Joyce, and Colton Simmons; a great-granddaughter, Natalie Joyce; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling the arrangements.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com

