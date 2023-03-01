Open in App
Covington, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian Review

Four questions with Covington senior Lauren Bragg

By Brandon Baker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTH6Q_0l3OReGh00

Brandon Baker : What sports do you play at Covington?

Lauren Bragg : Basketball, volleyball, softball and soccer

Brandon Baker: What are your plans after graduation?

Lauren Bragg: To continue playing basketball at an (undecided) school and study pre-law and political science.

Brandon Baker : Favorite sports memory at Covington?

Lauren Bragg: When I dropped 28 points and 26 rebounds against Pocahontas County, and we finished the game with three people. Most fun game I’ve ever played. Me, Sydney and Harlie killed it.

Brandon Baker: What will you miss the most?

Lauren Bragg: The fun energy and playing with my sisters, Sydney and Kaydence.

The post Four questions with Covington senior Lauren Bragg appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Covington, VA newsLocal Covington, VA
Clifton Middle School celebrates Black History Month
Covington, VA3 days ago
Obituary: William Jerand Helton
Covington, VA5 days ago
Lynda Specht celebrates 25 year work anniversary at Boys Home
Covington, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Alleghany Highlands YMCA to host a senior game day on Friday, March 10
Low Moor, VA8 hours ago
Hillcrest Mansion Inn wins first place at Lexington’s ‘Just Desserts’
Lexington, VA8 hours ago
Obituary: Emmett Clinton “Skeet” Jack- 82
Millboro, VA5 days ago
Obituary: Mary Helen Lynn Whitehead
Clifton Forge, VA3 days ago
Obituary: Susan Gail Anderson Cardinal- 74
Clifton Forge, VA5 days ago
Glenna Long Lipes – 99
Covington, VA7 days ago
Obituary: Carolyn Lois Keith Brazill-78
Amherst, VA3 days ago
Alleghany School Board sets called meeting for Monday, March 6
Low Moor, VA3 days ago
Obituary: Hazel Scott Wallace-91
Clifton Forge, VA5 days ago
Dr Pepper Park announces Parmalee
Roanoke, VA5 days ago
AHPS Schools Closed Thursday, Friday for Spring Break
Low Moor, VA3 days ago
Clifton Forge Masonic Lodge #166 recognizes Past Masters
Clifton Forge, VA5 days ago
Carnegie Hall Seeking Instructors And Volunteers For Kids’ College July 2023
Lewisburg, WV7 days ago
Alleghany Highlands Chamber Of Commerce & Tourism holds its 44th annual dinner meeting
Covington, VA5 days ago
One dies in Rockbridge County house Fire
Lexington, VA3 days ago
Staunton District traffic alert for Feb 27 through Mar 3
Staunton, VA5 days ago
Black history celebrations held at area churches
Clifton Forge, VA5 days ago
Clifton Forge installs new kiosk on Main Street to promote historic district
Clifton Forge, VA3 days ago
Covington City Council to hold joint public meeting
Covington, VA8 hours ago
Clifton Forge Town Council holds called meeting on last day of February
Clifton Forge, VA3 days ago
Letter to the Editor: U.S. Constitution
Covington, VA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy