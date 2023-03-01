Four questions with Covington senior Lauren Bragg

Brandon Baker : What sports do you play at Covington?

Lauren Bragg : Basketball, volleyball, softball and soccer

Brandon Baker: What are your plans after graduation?

Lauren Bragg: To continue playing basketball at an (undecided) school and study pre-law and political science.

Brandon Baker : Favorite sports memory at Covington?

Lauren Bragg: When I dropped 28 points and 26 rebounds against Pocahontas County, and we finished the game with three people. Most fun game I’ve ever played. Me, Sydney and Harlie killed it.

Brandon Baker: What will you miss the most?

Lauren Bragg: The fun energy and playing with my sisters, Sydney and Kaydence.

