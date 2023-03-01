Open in App
Virginian Review

Obituary: Sue Staton Reynolds- 78

By Nicely Funeral Home,

5 days ago
Sue Staton Reynolds
Sue Staton Reynolds, age 78, of 33 Langford Place, Charlottesville, Virginia died Friday, February 24, 2023 at her residence.  In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated.  The first of two memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Orchard Creek Country Club, formerly the Waynesboro Country Club, in Waynesboro, and the second to be held on Sunday, March 19th at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Mr. J. D. Williams officiating. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com

