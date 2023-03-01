Obituary: Emmett Clinton “Skeet” Jack- 82

Emmett Clinton “Skeet” Jack

Emmett Clinton “Skeet” Jack, age 82, of 334 Huffman Hill Road, Millboro, Virginia passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.

He was born November 16, 1940 in Millboro Springs, Virginia to the late Jasper C. Jack and Daisy Loving Jack. He was a heavy equipment operator for VDOT, a member of Goshen Baptist Church, and a member of the NRA for many years. He loved hunting fishing and was an avid collector. He was a faithful Christian and loved the Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fiancé, Betty Lou Huffman; the mother of his children, Brenda J. Jack; two brothers, Dennis Jack and Delano Jack, and a grandson Chris Loan.

He is survived by three daughters, Natalie Loan and husband, Junior of Millboro, Billie “BJ” Fragale and fiancé’, Jeff Dinkle of Craigsville, Jean McCauley and husband, Brian of Middletown, MD; a son, Dale Jack and significant other, Jana Marshall of Staunton; two sisters, Ella Stark of Goshen, whom he spent a lot of special time with, and Julia Forney and husband, George of Maryland; a brother, Jasper Jack, Jr. and wife, Dorinda of Covington; two sisters-in-law, Marie Jack and Doodie Jack; 17 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; special friends, Rose Mace and Ed Farrkas; his special companion, Puggy; a special niece, Kim Craft; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Goshen Baptist Church with Reverend Scott Reese officiating. Interment took place in Millboro Christian Church Cemetery. The family visited with friends on Monday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.

