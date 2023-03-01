Obituary: Hazel Scott Wallace-91

Hazel Scott Wallace

Hazel Scott Wallace, age 91, of The Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation, Clifton Forge, Virginia and formerly of Rose Avenue, Clifton Forge died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Woodlands.

Mrs. Wallace was born July 4, 1931 in New York to the late Bernard Scott and Laura Smith Scott. She retired after many years as domestic worker in the home of the Dr. Tom Warren family of Clifton Forge, and she was of the Catholic faith. She loved to watch horror movies, and enjoyed all things fashion related.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hezekiah Dillard Wallace, Sr.; a son, Hezekiah Wallace, Jr.; and two grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Wayne Wallace of Los Angeles, CA; seven daughters, Brenda Harris of Upper Marlboro, MD, Gloria Perkins of Renton, WA, Karen Wallace of Renton, WA, Leigh Hayes of Kent, WA, Monica Wallace of Detroit, MI, Susan Allen of Port Charlotte, FL, and Tonya Cameron of Utica, NY; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge with Bishop Stephan Simmons officiating. Interment will immediately follow. There will be no formal visitation.

Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.

