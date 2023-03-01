Open in App
Clifton Forge, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian Review

Obituary: Hazel Scott Wallace-91

By Nicely Funeral Home,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUVJg_0l3ORTVa00

Hazel Scott Wallace

Hazel Scott Wallace, age 91, of The Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation, Clifton Forge, Virginia and formerly of Rose Avenue, Clifton Forge died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Woodlands.

Mrs. Wallace was born July 4, 1931 in New York to the late Bernard Scott and Laura Smith Scott.  She retired after many years as domestic worker in the home of the Dr. Tom Warren family of Clifton Forge, and she was of the Catholic faith.  She loved to watch horror movies, and enjoyed all things fashion related.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hezekiah Dillard Wallace, Sr.; a son, Hezekiah Wallace, Jr.; and two grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Wayne Wallace of Los Angeles, CA; seven daughters, Brenda Harris of Upper Marlboro, MD, Gloria Perkins of Renton, WA, Karen Wallace of Renton, WA, Leigh Hayes of Kent, WA, Monica Wallace of Detroit, MI, Susan Allen of Port Charlotte, FL, and Tonya Cameron of Utica, NY; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge with Bishop Stephan Simmons officiating.  Interment will immediately follow.  There will be no formal visitation.

Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com

The post Obituary: Hazel Scott Wallace-91 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Obituary: Susan Gail Anderson Cardinal- 74
Clifton Forge, VA5 days ago
Obituary: Emmett Clinton “Skeet” Jack- 82
Millboro, VA5 days ago
Obituary: William Jerand Helton
Covington, VA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Obituary: Mary Helen Lynn Whitehead
Clifton Forge, VA3 days ago
Obituary: Carolyn Lois Keith Brazill-78
Amherst, VA3 days ago
Clifton Forge Presbyterian Church to host clothing closet March 8th
Clifton Forge, VA8 hours ago
The Alleghany Highlands YMCA to host a senior game day on Friday, March 10
Low Moor, VA8 hours ago
Clifton Forge Masonic Lodge #166 recognizes Past Masters
Clifton Forge, VA5 days ago
Black history celebrations held at area churches
Clifton Forge, VA5 days ago
Clifton Forge installs new kiosk on Main Street to promote historic district
Clifton Forge, VA3 days ago
Alleghany Highlands Chamber Of Commerce & Tourism holds its 44th annual dinner meeting
Covington, VA5 days ago
Glenna Long Lipes – 99
Covington, VA7 days ago
Hillcrest Mansion Inn wins first place at Lexington’s ‘Just Desserts’
Lexington, VA8 hours ago
Covington City Council to hold joint public meeting
Covington, VA8 hours ago
Dr Pepper Park announces Parmalee
Roanoke, VA5 days ago
One dies in Rockbridge County house Fire
Lexington, VA3 days ago
Staunton District traffic alert for Feb 27 through Mar 3
Staunton, VA5 days ago
Alleghany Highlands School Board sets called meeting for Monday, March 6th
Low Moor, VA3 days ago
Clifton Forge Town Council holds called meeting on last day of February
Clifton Forge, VA3 days ago
Letter to the Editor: U.S. Constitution
Covington, VA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy