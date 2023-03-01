Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Aurora police announce auto theft crackdown

By Shaul Turner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZJ9B_0l3OPSYR00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Auto theft is on the rise, increasing 20% across the nation, according to a QuoteWizard study.

One Aurora resident, Sheila, who declined to use her last name, told FOX31 her 2019 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from her apartment parking lot three times since July of 2021.

Denver brewery reopens after driver smashes through front entrance

“I’m exhausted because it costs me money, I have to figure out how to take my daughter to school, how can I work — it’s just a lot,” she said.

What’s the most-stolen vehicle in Colorado?

A QuoteWizard study shows 524 out of every 100,000 cars are stolen, with the No. 1 choice for thieves in Colorado being Ford pick-up trucks.

Greeley tops the list, with a 136% increase over the past year.

Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo announced new efforts to crack down on auto theft near 17th Place and Laredo Street, an area often targeted by car thieves.

“We actually arrested in this neighborhood a known, prolific auto thief,” he said.

Are you getting robocalls from these numbers?

Acevedo said crooks must fear harsh penalties.

“We’re going to do everything we can to charge you federally with engaging in organized criminal activity,” he said.

The interim chief emphasized that young offenders should have access to the assistance they need to turn their lives around, residents play an important role in supporting community safety efforts and police must be held accountable.

“If you call 911 and you believe that we didn’t respond in the time it should have taken, if you believe it was a crime in progress and we didn’t get there for two or three hours, I want to know about it,” Acevedo said.

Problem solved

Sheila contacted the Problem Solvers after learning her insurance company would not pay for a new car after hers was damaged by the thieves.

FOX31 contacted the insurance provider, which quickly contacted Sheila with good news.

“Within like two hours, they’re like, ‘Oh, we had it appraised, it’s totaled out, and we’ll get everything taken care of with the next two days.’ I feel excited, I feel happy, I feel relieved,” she said.

Police advise drivers to park in well lit areas, remove all belongings from the car, lock doors and windows and report crimes immediately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Crime ring accused of $1.1M in theft from construction sites
Lafayette, CO15 hours ago
Man killed, Aurora officer injured in 2-vehicle crash
Aurora, CO1 day ago
CSP: Driver in deadly crash involving Aurora officer did not yield to stop sign
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver PD announces car tracking program to curb auto thefts
Denver, CO2 days ago
Woman attempted 4 carjackings in 9 minutes, Denver police say
Denver, CO1 day ago
Police looking for suspects in 2 hit-and-runs
Denver, CO2 days ago
$30K reward offered in 2021 homicide case
Denver, CO2 days ago
Person of interest identified in Boulder shooting
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Family of Aurora man in police video speaks out
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Cold case: Who murdered this man on Lookout Mountain?
Denver, CO2 days ago
Allowing Aurora PD to hire cheaters, liars undermines goals | Sentinel Colorado
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Lakewood attic fire displaces 3 residents
Lakewood, CO19 hours ago
Split verdicts on 2 Tina Peters charges
Denver, CO2 days ago
Meet Peaches, Denver Fire’s new accelerant-detecting K-9
Denver, CO2 days ago
New speed limit signs will cost Denver $1.7 million
Denver, CO20 hours ago
CBI issues alert for Montana teen who went missing in Thornton last week
Thornton, CO2 days ago
Denver police to roll out new GPS tracking program for stolen cars
Denver, CO3 days ago
‘All hands on deck’: Aurora police leaders say agency still prioritizing car thefts
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving several vehicles on I-70 in Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Chihuahua, Mexico and Aurora may become sister cities
Aurora, CO21 hours ago
Federal Boulevard site of multiple hit-and-run crashes
Denver, CO3 days ago
Proposal submitted to close Esplanade in front of East High after gun violence
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Aurora crash kills 1, making 6 total traffic fatalities in Aurora this year
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Couple indicted for stealing items from Home Depot locations
Broomfield, CO3 days ago
Police looking for motorcycle rider who allegedly struck a pedestrian in Denver
Denver, CO4 days ago
Driver killed in crash on Montview Boulevard
Aurora, CO4 days ago
Boy with BB gun prompts weapons call near high school
Lyons, CO3 days ago
Handcuffed man seen in video shooting Denver officer had gun hidden in his windbreaker
Denver, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy