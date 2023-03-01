Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7 News Bay Area

Stephen Curry goes undercover, surprises 20 Bay Area kids with Warriors shopping spree

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYmRg_0l3OOxpb00

The world recognizes Stephen Curry but on Monday at the Warriors shop in the shadows of Chase Center, a Bay Area community group met "Larry the jersey customization expert."

Curry, the 4-time NBA Champion and reigning NBA Finals MVP, partnered with Rakuten, for a unique and memorable shopping experience for a group from East Oakland's Black Cultural Zone.

"Black Cultural Zone has been a huge partner of Eat. Learn. Play. (Stephen and Ayesha's foundation) for a long time and they've done amazing work supporting the next generation," said Curry.

The surprise came to all in attendance when Curry, who was working at the jersey customization center, took off his hat, fake wig, and mask revealing he wasn't a Warriors Shop employee named Larry, but indeed Stephen Curry, many of their favorite NBA player.

"Seeing the Warriors store, amazing to have this opportunity to bring them here with Rakuten, to find ways to celebrate the community and give them an amazing experience," said Curry.

Each attendee was presented with a $250 gift card to buy all kinds of Warriors gear, from jerseys, hats, shoes and more. One young Warriors fan described the moment when he met Steph, saying that his heart sunk a bit and he was completely shocked to meet Curry.

"Just being here and being in person and interacting with the kids like we all had times when we were growing up that whether it was somebody spending a little bit of time or giving an encouraging word or something that sticks with you," said Curry. "Hopefully, something like that happens through those interactions and you find amazing ways to do it."

Learn more about Rakuten, here.

RELATED: Stephen Curry meets Warriors Academy camper with cerebral palsy for life-changing experience

The Warriors Basketball Academy provides a life-changing experience for a camper with cerebral palsy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0l3OOxpb00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Russell Westbrook's Blunt Reaction To Golden State Warriors Constantly Leaving Him Open
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Warriors Land Lakers’ Anthony Davis In Bold Trade Scenario
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Warriors owner sounds off on 'disingenuous' Blazers over Gary Payton II trade fiasco
Portland, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant seen in video appearing to display gun at nightclub, NBA investigating
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA24 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins puts Grizzlies on blast after Ja Morant drama
Memphis, TN1 day ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History On Friday Night
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ja Morant says he'll get help after video shows apparent gun
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Devin Booker, Luka Doncic Throw Shade After Suns-Mavericks
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Look: Another Grizzles Player Has Been Suspended
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers vs. Warriors Full Injury Report Revealed
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LA To Face Grizzlies Without Ja Morant Due to Suspension
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy