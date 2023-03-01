Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

30-year-old woman fatally shot inside Englewood home; person in custody

By Sun Times Media Wire,

5 days ago

CHICAGO — One person is in custody after a woman was shot to death Tuesday morning inside a home in Englewood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The woman, 30, was in a fight with a person inside the home in the 2000 block of West 69th Street about 6:50 a.m., authorities said.

The person shot the woman in the head, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.

One person was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

The incident was domestic-related, according to police sources.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

