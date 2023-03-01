Harbor Springs wraps regular season on fifth straight win, Lancers top EJ

HARBOR SPRINGS — If you would have asked the Harbor Springs boys’ basketball team a month ago how they'd like to head into the postseason, you would have likely gotten a similar script to exactly how they’ve done it.

Welcoming in Cheboygan in a regular season finale Tuesday night, the Rams earned a fifth straight victory in a 56-36 final.

It also came as the eighth win over their past nine games, with the lone loss coming against Lake Michigan Conference champ Boyne City, bringing them to 8-1 during the month of February.

It also brought the Rams to a 12-9 finish to the regular season.

Harbor let the 3-pointers fly early against Cheboygan, hitting three in the opening quarter to lead 15-5 after one, then led 24-16 at the half.

The Rams stayed out ahead in a 39-23 game after three quarters as well.

Braeden Flynn led with 20 points for Harbor, Rider Bartel scored 15 and Jack Clancy added 14 points.

The win sets the Rams up with some momentum for the postseason, which will begin on Monday, March 6 at Mancelona against the Ironmen.

Charlevoix 49, Kingsley 46

KINGSLEY — The Charlevoix boys’ basketball team picked up a road victory Tuesday in a 49-46 final over Kingsley.

The Rayders led from the start in a 15-11 game after one, then 25-22 at the half, before needing to battle back from a 41-33 deficit after three.

“We came out strong but credit to Kingsley, they responded and we struggled to put the ball in the hole,” Charlevoix coach Anthony Troshak said. “We trailed by as many as 11 in the second half but the guys never gave up. They could have folded but kept chipping away and getting stops.”

Joe Gaffney finished with 19 points to lead the Rayders, Ryan Pearl had seven and seven rebounds and Hudson Vollmer also scored 16 points.

Chase Bott led the Stags with 26 points.

Charlevoix (4-17) will finish up the regular season with a visit from Mancelona on Thursday, March 2.

Ellsworth 71, East Jordan 67

ELLSWORTH — Down as many as 16 in the fourth quarter against host Ellsworth, the East Jordan boys’ basketball team battled back but couldn’t finish the job Tuesday in a 71-67 loss to the Lancers.

While the focus of the night was of course on slowing Ellsworth’s leading scorer, Kelan Pletcher, others around Pletcher stepped up, including Jacob Jenuwine with a game-high 25 points.

“We knew he was a shooter and then just lost him a couple times and he made us pay,” said East Jordan coach Nate Dzwik. “James (Willingham) has done a great job with that group of kids. The style they’re playing is what we want to do. There were no secrets tonight, they just out executed us and kept their composure.”

East Jordan actually got off to a 21-13 lead after the opening quarter, leaning on a pair of 3-pointers from Korby Russell, then Ellsworth brought a 32-26 lead into the break, behind 11 points from Jenuwine in the second.

The Lancers later kept the lead in a 60-44 game after three quarters.

Pletcher also finished with 22 points for Ellsworth and Patrick Puroll had 12 points.

For East Jordan, Russell had 13 points, Devon Olstrom had 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Brendan Aenis, Ryder Malpass and Lucas Stone all had nine points.

Stone made three 3-pointers in the fourth to help the Red Devils inch back in, while Max Beal had a pair and finished with eight.

East Jordan (4-17) now gets one final game to wrap the regular season, with a visit from Gaylord on Thursday, March 2.

Mackinaw City 50, Posen 44

POSEN — The Mackinaw City boys’ basketball team picked up a ninth straight victory Tuesday by heading to Posen and returning with a 50-44 victory.

Tight to the final minute, Mackinaw City let a lead slip late, before retaking the lead just inside two minutes and holding on from there.

“The game was anything but perfect, but we are learning to compete with some quality teams and figure out ways to win,” Mackinaw City coach John Martin said.

Mackinaw City led 13-10 after one, then 27-18 at half and 37-33 following the third.

Trystan Swanson led with 13 points for Mackinaw, Cooper Whipkey had 12, Lars Huffman scored nine and Lucas Bergstrom added eight.

The Comets (18-3) will next finish up the regular season on Thursday, March 2 with a trip to Onaway, concluding a four-game road stretch before districts.