Homer defense stifles Quincy on Senior Night

QUINCY, MI. — The Quincy Oriole boys varsity basketball team hosted the Homer Trojans at the Coolest Gym in Michigan on Tuesday night for Senior Night.

Homer played the role of spoiler on the night however, stifling the Quincy attack with a lock down defensive effort on their way to a 57-35 win over the Orioles.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with Quincy racing out to a 5-0 lead before Homer answered with a 7-0 run of their own. So the first quarter would go with each team trading buckets until the Trojans took control late for the 17-12 first quarter advantage.

The Trojans buckled down on defense after that as the second quarter belonged to Homer. Homer went on to outscore Quincy 19-3 throughout a dominant second quarter, building a comfortable 36-15 lead at the half.

Quincy regrouped coming out of the halftime break, playing a very solid brand of basketball that allowed them to keep things close with the Trojans. Homer went on to take the third quarter 16-14, building up a 52-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Quincy dug deep and edged Homer by the slimmest of margins in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Trojans 6-5 throughout the final stanza as both teams emptied out their benches, finding the final score of 57-35.

The big difference in the game ended up being the big advantage for Homer in the second quarter, a deficit the Orioles simply could not overcome.

Quincy was led by senior Tre’Von Bodley who had perhaps the best game of his varsity career, recording a dominant double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Bodley also added five blocks in the tough effort.

Also adding to the Quincy effort was Grant Carter with nine points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist; Sam Sawyer with three points, three rebounds, four steals and one assist; Brandon Miner with two points; Nash Fitton with two points and one rebound; Jimmy Maynard with two points; and Riley Miner with one point, one rebound and two assists.

Quincy falls to 10-10 overall on the season and 5-8 in the Big 8 conference and will finish out their 2022-23 regular season on Thursday when they host the second place team in the Big 8, the Concord Yellow Jackets. Quincy will also be celebrating their annual Hall of Fame ceremonies at halftime of the varsity game as they welcome a whole new class of inductees to the Quincy Hall of Fame. The varsity game is scheduled for tip off at 7 p.m. directly following the JV game which will start at 5:30 p.m.

Quincy JV boys use buzzer beater to take down Homer

QUINCY, MI. — The Quincy JV Orioles continued their unbeaten ways Tuesday night, but on this night they needed a little magic to do it.

Quincy’s Corey Turner hit a number of big shots late in the game, none more so than a banked in shot from half court as the buzzer sounded to give his Orioles the 51-48 victory.

Quincy struggled early to get anything going, as Homer took advantage of a cold Quincy team to build an 11-6 lead after one quarter. The Orioles tried to battle back but the second quarter was very similar to the first, with Quincy struggling to stop a very potent Homer attack on the defensive end, with the Trojans leading 29-18 at the half.

The JV Orioles came out of the half playing with a new found passion on both ends of the floor, especially on offense, as Quincy finally started to hit their shots. A big third quarter by Alex Barry helped the Orioles close the score, edging closer to Homer at 43-34 after three quarters of play.

Quincy clamped down on defense in the fourth quarter, using their defensive stops to get good looking shots on offense. Quincy found themselves trailing 48-42 with just under 1:30 left in the game.

Quincy held Homer scoreless over the remaining minute and half and a huge Corey Turner three pointer with 12.5 seconds left knotted the game up at 48-48 all.

After a defensive stop for Quincy the Orioles had one more shot with only seconds left on the clock. Quincy struggled to get the ball inbounds from the baseline and after a short scramble it was Turner with the ball just past half court. Turner released the shot and watched as the shot banked in as the buzzer sounded, giving the JV Orioles the dramatic and exciting 51-48 win.

Quincy was led on the night by Alex Barry with 17 points while Jimmy Maynard added 12 points. Corey Turner chipped in with 11 points, none bigger than the final six points of the game. Lincoln Sims also added four points in the win.

With the victory the JV Orioles improve to 20-0 on the season and will look to finish out their undefeated ways with a visit from Concord on Thursday.