Southern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, TV info

The 2023 Southern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament will kick off this week at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Ashville, North Carolina.

The four-day three-round tournament begins Thursday with quarterfinals and wraps up Sunday with the championship game, where the winner will earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Wofford and Chattanooga are the favorites but don't count out East Tennessee State or UNC Greensboro, which finished right behind them in the regular season conference standings.

2023 Southern Women's Basketball Tournament

All games in Eastern time

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Wofford 71, Western Carolina 56

Game 2: UNCG 63, Mercer, 59 (OT)

Game 3: Chattanooga 63, Furman 52

Game 4: East Tennessee State 63, Samford 47

Friday, March 3

Semifinals

Game 5: Wofford 68, UNCG 63

Game 6: Chattanooga 69, East Tennessee State 40

Sunday, March 5

Championship game

Game 7: Chattanooga 63, Wofford 53

