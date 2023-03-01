Here Are 10 Reasons Why "Living Single" Should Still Be In Your Television Lineup

Busting on the scene in the '90s, Living Single s howed an inside look at Black life as told by six 20-something individuals. Mainly rooted in the sisterhood of characters Khadijah, Maxine, Regine, and Synclaire, viewers could learn, grow, and share life with on-screen talent for five impactful years.

And as television continues to emerge and grow, we are seeing an influx of old ideas presented in new and innovative ways. Living Single is definitely a part of that formula, and here are some ways the show is more than relevant today.

1. Living Single walked so shows like Insecure could run.

The basis of a show that centers around four Black women, their relationships, families, careers, and social exploits while living in a major city was birthed with Living Single. Yvette Lee Bowser, the brainchild behind the show, etched a formula that has continued to work for decades in history. We see it on Girlfriends , Insecure , Harlem , ( Friends ...cough, cough), and Bowser's recent brainchild, which pays homage to her show from the '90s, Run the World. And that level of influence is not to suggest competition. Still, it is to show that there was a popular and successful model created that sparked an evolution of content, especially as it tells the nuanced and diverse stories of Black women.

2. The show was not one-dimensional.

The heart and soul of Living Single were its leading ladies. However, the holistic friendships and romantic pursuits were a part of its story, so the inclusion of men, namely characters Kyle and Overton, were key to the development and overall make-up of the show. They were also not just token characters or room fillers. They played intentional parts in the ever-growing storyline and highlighted the interactions between men and women.

3. Blackness has never been a monolith.

As much as certain parts of society would like to group all Black people together, we are not all the same. That's not to say that we don't share some cultural similarities as a people. However, there is so much range in who we are, what we do, and how we present. Living Single consistently showed the power of difference as it exists in a holistic community, a concept many embody and embrace today.

4. Black representation and authenticity was always at the forefront.

Whether it was the episode about hair professionalism or the intentional decorations in the main character's homes, the show's writers and producers made it a point to highlight the authentic representation of Black people through the lens of its characters. As people go deeper into their natural hair journeys and take up space as their whole selves, Living Single made it clear that it was always okay to just be you, before the world adopted it as "cool."

5. Black creatives were at the center.

Khadijah James, played by Queen Latifah as the magazine owner, employed an office full of Black creative people. Her on-screen cousin Synclaire was an aspiring actress. We also can't forget about Regine, who was a retail buyer, customer, and eventual event planner. Black creatives are killing the game right now, and the world witnessed Black professional creatives at the forefront.

6. They didn't shy away from the tough issues.

Across several episodes, they dealt with LGBTQ+ issues and rights, ageism, sexual liberation, and gender equity. Although Living Single was a comedy, the show could talk about hard hitting topics in a way that made it relatable. Now, one must know the show was created in the '90s, so they didn't always get it right. However, their intentional efforts around ever-evolving societal topics landed the show to be well beyond its time.

7. With all the guest appearances, Living Singe keeps nostalgia top of mind.

One of the apparent connections in the show was Yvette Lee Bowser's evident love for A Different World. It could have much to do with her previous work on the HBCU-inspired sitcom, bringing in several main characters to appear with Khadijah and the crew. In addition to this consistent crossover, other special guests included people like Eartha Kitt, Rosie O'Donnell, Morris Chestnut, and Grant Hill. With so many guests and references, we couldn't help but constantly be reminded of some of our favorite times and moments when watching the show.

8. The show's writers highlighted every technological turn.

Mostly displayed through Kyle, Living Single did not miss a beat when it came to keeping up with the technology waves. Across several episodes, we saw the usage of the internet, the most modern cellphone of the time, the popularity of chat rooms, and the advancement of PCs.

9. It was the definition of framily!

From Friendsgiving to spending Christmas together — Khadijah, Max, Kyle, Synclaire, Overton, and Regine understood the importance of choosing family. As this concept becomes increasingly popular today, the New York-based crew brought definition to terms before it was trendy.

10. And lastly, you were guaranteed to laugh.

The show was a flatout comedy. I can't think of one episode that I did not laugh. From the antics of Maxine to the wide-eyed innocence of Overton and Synclaire — Living Single is a comedic classic. Most of the jokes aged very well, and the ones that didn't weren't too cringy to scream cancelation.

And because I can't get enough of the cast, as a bonus, please enjoy this hilarious interview Queen Latifah did on The Amber Ruffin Show .

Cheers to one of the best shows to ever do it! Forever a classic and forever in our hearts. What did you like most about Living Single ? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

And if you're in need of a rewatch or are looking to watch it for the first time, you can catch Living Single on Hulu , HBO Max , and Prime Video .

