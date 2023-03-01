Boys basketball roundup: Cros-Lex clinches at least a share of BWAC title

Here are some notable results from Tuesday's boys basketball games in the Blue Water Area.

Croswell-Lexington 81, Algonac 44

The streak continues. For the fourth year in a row, the Pioneers are BWAC champions. They clinched at least a share of the conference title with a win over the Muskrats.

Trey Kolakovich scored 26 of his game-high 32 points in the first half, as Cros-Lex improved to 19-3 overall and 13-1 in the BWAC. Zachary Kroetsch totaled 16 points and Trevor Soule chipped in seven.

Algonac dropped to 3-16 overall and 0-14 in conference play. The Muskrats will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host Marine City at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Pioneers are off until the MHSAA district tournaments begin next week. They'll face either North Branch or Yale in a Division 2 district semifinal at North Branch High School on March 8. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Cros-Lex can clinch the BWAC title outright if Richmond loses to Imlay City on Friday.

Almont 58, North Branch 54

Clay Roszczewski dropped a team-high 20 points for the Raiders, who improved to 8-14 overall and 4-10 in the BWAC. Marko Radisaljevic followed with 15 points. In total, eight different players scored for Almont.

The Raiders are idle until next week's district tournament at North Branch High School. They'll meet Imlay City in a Division 2 district semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on March 8.

Cardinal Mooney 71, Marine City 46

Three players scored in double figures for the Cardinals, who beat their crosstown rival and improved to 11-10 overall. Quentin Hillaker finished with 13 points, Kyle Miotke had 12 and Trent Rice added 10.

As for the Mariners, they fell to 1-20 overall and were led by Lyncoln Osterland's 12 points. Liam Adams contributed 10.

Both teams are back in action at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Cardinal Mooney will welcome Madison Heights Bishop Foley and Marine City will visit Algonac.

Imlay City 51, Armada 45

Beau Hund led all scorers with 16 points for the Spartans, who improved to 11-9 overall and 9-4 in the BWAC. Greg Pawlaczyk added 14 points and Matt Evans had nine.

The Tigers fell to 13-8 overall and 8-6 in conference play. They were led by Camdon Khon's 14 points. Justin Schapman followed with 10.

Imlay City will get right back to work when it hosts Burton Madison Academy at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. As for Armada, it'll travel to Macomb Lutheran North at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Richmond 70, Yale 52

D'Quan Haskins delivered in a game the Blue Devils needed to keep their BWAC championship hopes alive.

The senior led the way with 18 points as Richmond improved to 17-2 overall and 11-1 in conference play. Gavin Yelencich contributed 12 points.

Jackson Kohler finished with a team-high eight points for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 14-6 overall and 7-6 in the BWAC.

Both teams return to the floor at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Yale will head to Capac and Richmond will welcome Fraser.

