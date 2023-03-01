FSU Spring Position Preview: Wide Receiver

The Seminoles bring back their top receiver while adding two of the top recruits in the country.

The Seminoles fielded one of the most explosive offenses in the country at No. 7 last season and with the returning offensive talent across the board, there is a reason why many have FSU as pre-season favorites to win the ACC.

Florida State's receiver room fell under scrutiny a few years ago as a glaring weakness to what would be an otherwise explosive offense. That changed in the transfer portal era, and head coach Mike Norvell has thus far proven that he can recruit the position at a very high level.

There is a lot of hype surrounding the Seminoles and the receiver room will have to perform to achieve the success the team is after.

Departures:

Ontaria Wilson , Keyshawn Helton (Cincinnati), Malik McClain (Penn State)

To say that the receiver room was overflowing with starting talent would be an understatement. Playing time and touches were not necessarily as hard to come by, given that multiple receivers had 100+ yard games; however, Ontaria Wilson was second on the team in receiving yards with 488 yards on 30 receptions, and his clutch playmaking ability might be felt in the room. Helton spent most of the 2022 season rehabbing an injury, and while McClain showed promise, there will be a slew of returning and incoming talent to fill those voids.

Returnees:

Redshirt senior Winston Wright Jr. (missed 2022 with an injury), redshirt senior Mycah Pittman, redshirt junior Johnny Wilson , redshirt junior Ja'Khi Douglas , redshirt junior Deuce Spann , redshirt junior Darion Williamson , redshirt junior Kentron Poitier .

You really can't talk about returning production without addressing the fact that lead signal caller and prospective Heisman candidate quarterback Jordan Travis decided to forego the NFL Draft and return for one last season.

Florida State returns its leading receiver from 2022 in Johnny Wilson (43 receptions, 897 yards), and third most productive pass catcher, Mycah Pittman (32 receptions, 330 yards). Paired with Kentron Poitier, who was second in yards per catch (20.2), puts the Noles in a great position moving forward while Wright works his way back into the rotation.

Williamson suffered an undisclosed leg injury in FSU's victory over the Boston College War Eagles after catching five passes for 98 yards and spent the remainder of the season in recovery. He made a few impact plays during his return in Florida State's 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Douglas was originally listed as an ATH and filled the role in the slot before injuring his upper body which sidelined him for a vast part of this past season. His best game statistically in 2022 was against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets where he caught four passes for 63 yards but that doesn't speak completely to his value in the lineup. He is another gadget player, like Pittman, who can take snaps out of the backfield, line up in the slot, and burn opposing defenders while losing them in coverage.

New Additions:

Hykeem Williams , Vandrevious Jacobs , Darren Lawrence (signed LOI).

Williams was Florida State's highest-ranked recruit last cycle out of Stranahan and helped build the 16th-ranked class in the country. He is listed as 6'3, 200 lbs coming out of high school and brings a thick frame and speed alongside big, sure-handed playmaking ability. He will likely play the big outside receiver role alongside Wilson, Williamson, and Poitier but gives the coaching staff another asset to get creative with.

Jacobs was another high-profile target and long-time commit from Vero Beach, FL. He lined up mostly outside in high school and becomes extremely hard to tackle as a strong runner after his second step. His ability to win contested catches at the high school level is promising and he should fit nicely as he adjusts to the speed of the college game.

Projected Depth Chart:

Wide Receiver:

1. Johnny Wilson

2. Deuce Spann

Wide Receiver:

1. Kentron Poitier/Darion Williamson

2. Hykeem Williams

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Mycah Pittman

2. Winston Wright/Ja'Khi Douglas

Overall, the amount of returning upperclassmen will provide room for some of the incoming talent to flourish throughout spring and fall camp. Wright's return will be a much anticipated one alongside former 5-star Williams' debut.

Expect another big season from Wilson and another productive one from the rest of the supporting cast. Williams will be someone to watch for as he solidifies his role in the offense.

