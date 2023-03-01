Car noise pollution regulations may be coming to Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — Quiet Florida is an organization working hard to reduce noise pollution from airplanes and car modifications in Naples.

“Presently it’s terrorizing our neighborhoods,” said Quiet Florida President, Mary Tatigan, “when you hear it inside your home…sitting on your couch — watching TV — doors and windows closed…it’s upsetting.”

Quiet Florida met with Collier County Commissioners today to discuss possible solutions to these noise disturbances.

“There is certainly some viability in having a limit set on vehicles that are too loud,” said Todd Gilbert, Director of Operations at Rally Point Garage, “obviously there’s a fine line between, you know, what that limit is and how they find it and enforce it.”

One of the things proposed today was the installation of noise sensors to check the decibel levels of cars. The county commission did not agree to this proposal. Quiet Florida was still very pleased with the commitment Collier County has shown to continuing the search for viable solutions.

“In general, car people are really great people. You’ll find most of them are open and want to do anything for anybody,” said Gilbert, “so I don’t think it’s going to be a tough transition to have them work under certain guidelines that make sense.”

Gilbert also emphasized that although the car community is welcome to changes, he wants to prevent the county from going down a rabbit hole that puts too much regulation on car enthusiasts.

“I think a lot of it has to be is just starting to have conversations with the community in general, work with us — just kind of come up with some solutions and try and find ways around that,” said Gilbert, “the fear from people now is that once you introduce these kinds of legislations…what’s next?”