Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Future of San Francisco's sanctuary city policy up for debate

By Amanda Hari,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncz89_0l3OBxDu00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The future of San Francisco's sanctuary city policy is up for debate after one supervisor proposed adding an exception to it. That led to a rally ahead of Tuesday night's Board of Supervisors meeting.

San Francisco is among the first 12 cities in the country to be dubbed a sanctuary city, prohibiting local police from stopping or arresting people based on their national origin or immigration status. Dozens of people came out to show support for the policy on Tuesday, pointing out that immigrants are people's neighbors, friends and family.

But Supervisor Matt Dorsey recently introduced legislation that would add fentanyl crimes to the list the city considers for cooperating with federal prosecution. That list already contains violent crimes like carjackings, burglaries and shootings.

What is fentanyl and how can you recognize it?

Supervisor Hillary Ronen sponsored a resolution for the board to condemn attacks on sanctuary city policies.

"We're not going to fall for this age-old attack on immigrants," she said. "We're going to stand up for our sanctuary ordinance like we have many times in the past, and we will not let our immigrant brothers and sisters be scapegoated for every problem in San Francisco."

"This is no more scapegoating immigrants for fentanyl dealing than the 50 crimes that are already exceptions to sanctuary," Dorsey said. "There have always been crimes that are exceptions here."

Supervisor Shamann Walton was also at the rally before the meeting to support Supervisor Ronen's resolution to condemn Dorsey's legislation.

"There is no way we're going to stand by and allow people to say that one race or immigrants are responsible for these fentanyl deaths," he said.

Many community leaders like Stephany Arzaga with Legal Services for Children spoke at the rally and again in the board meeting's public comment to support the sanctuary city ordinance.

"This recycled war on drugs that only scapegoats immigrants will only make the overdose crisis worse, which is why we should uphold and protect our sanctuary ordinance," she said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

But there were also public comments from people supporting the addition of fentanyl dealers as an exception to the sanctuary city ordinance.

"I oppose Item 37, the resolution put forward by supervisors Ronen, Walton, Preston, Melgar and Chan, and I support Dorsey," one speaker said.

The board voted unanimously to continue the debate at next week’s meeting on March 7.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Hold the power accountable — not just the progressives
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Changing Your Gender Identity Is a Pain—Even in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
San Francisco Supervisor Wants To Shelter Some Homeless People Out of Town
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4200 Geary Could Become 98-Unit Mixed-Use Complex
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
San Francisco shouldn’t pay Black residents reparations for slavery
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Bay Area
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
From Prohibition-Era Laundry to Kamala Harris Hangout, SF Recognizes This Historic Bar
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
UC Berkeley Unnames Moses Hall over Racist Ties
Berkeley, CA2 days ago
Napa Man With 'White Privilege Card' Sentenced to Nine Years Over Plot To Blow Up Democratic State HQ
Napa, CA4 days ago
Why are some parts of California so much foggier than others?
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Evictions, sick pay, food stamps: Here's what the end of COVID -19 emergency means in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
The rise of fentanyl in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Oakland ransomware attacker plans to release information
Oakland, CA2 days ago
California's most issued parking ticket is right at home in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Bay Area city cracks top 10 best for sleep: US News
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Fed up business owner responds to SF mayor amid recent crimes in the city
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Bay Area layoffs worsen: Rivian Auto, Impossible Foods chop hundreds
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Shop Talk: Company that grows gardens on walls is blooming on Ashby Avenue; dream over for Siamese Dream
Berkeley, CA2 days ago
Where to Find the Best Ramen in San Francisco: 17 Top-Notch Places
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Another Week, Another Round of Layoffs in the Bay Area Food Scene
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
This parking mistake is most likely to get you a ticket in California
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Amazon to shutter all Amazon Go stores in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
New Highway 101 express lanes open for Bay Area drivers
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
SF Based Gamblers May Soon Have The Option Of Visiting Vegas By Train
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Temporary Homeless Housing Project Upsets Community
Santa Clara, CA7 days ago
SFUSD still struggling with payroll; teachers not receiving accurate pay
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Oakland PD announces additional resources in sideshow crackdown
Oakland, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy