Boys basketball: Burnham sends Linden to the North 2 Group 4 championship

LINDEN – Linden High School freshman Jekhi Burnam strode to the foul line for three shots with his team trailing by one point to Newark East Side with 4.3 seconds remaining and the North 2 Group 4 title on the line Tuesday, unaware of his family history in this particular game on this particular court.

While the precocious freshman knew his father had played for the Tigers boys basketball team, it was 53 years ago that his paternal grandfather, the late Marvin Burnam, was a starting forward and major contributor on a Thomas Jefferson (now Elizabeth) team that finally beat Perth Amboy on Linden’s neutral court after back-to-back losses in the sectional championship game.

Burnam missed the first foul shot, then swished the last two and East Side failed to get off a shot as Linden hung on for a 63-62 victory to capture the sectional title in a tense contest played at a high-energy level, matched by a fervid crowd that provided a super-intense atmosphere.

Second-seeded Linden (24-6) received a lift before the game when Nas Robinson was cleared to play. Robinson suffered an injured hip in Linden’s sectional quarterfinal win over Franklin and was feared to be lost for the season. The junior guard’s time was limited and he spent much of the second half receiving treatment courtside, but his minutes were crucial as backcourt-mates Jayden Hodge and Elijah Motley spent much of the evening in foul trouble.

Although the game was taut throughout, eighth-seeded East Side (17-13) only managed to take the lead on four occasions, and for less than a total of three minutes.

In an effort to keep East Side from getting too comfortable on offense Linden changed defenses repeatedly, often from possession to possession, interspersing 2-3, 1-3-1 and 2-1-2 looks with some man-to-man.

Linden amassed a game-high eight-point advantage early in the third quarter, but East Side answered the second with a 6-0 run, four by Khasheem Walton, to reduce the gap to 31-29, and it stayed close from there.

The Tigers were clinging to a 57-56 edge with 1:23 remaining when Motley was fouled, then assessed with a double technical which became his fifth foul. Steve Carty replaced him at the stripe and the senior calmly sank both free throws for his first points of the contest.

East Side knotted the score at 59-59 on a pair of free throws by Nasir Wheeler and another by Quatrell Wilson with 35 seconds to play.

Carty deposited his lone field goal off a feed from Hodge with 22 seconds left before Wheeler gave East Side its final lead at 62-61 on a left-corner 3 from Wheeler with 8.7 seconds remaining.

Or did he?

The officials originally ruled it a 3-point shot, changed it to a 2, which caused the East Side crowd to erupt, before changing it back to a 3.

It was all for naught as Burnam raised up for a 3 from his right corner and was fouled, sending the fearless freshman to the line for the biggest shots of his career.

What it means

Linden advances to the Group 4 semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dunn Center in Elizabeth against Paterson Eastside, which defeated Ridgewood, 64-43, for the North 1 Group 4 final.

The loss not only ends East Side’s season, it marks the end of one of the state’s most unusual -- and most successful – coaching situations. Bryant Garvin, who has shared the title of co-coach with Anthony Tavares for 23 years, is stepping down. Garvin and Tavares made the seemingly difficult arrangement seem natural.

Key play

While Burnam’s free throws were decisive, there was just as much pressure on Carty when he stopped to the line and sank a pair to make the score 59-56 with 1:23 remaining. Carty hadn't attempted a shot in the contest up to that point.

By the numbers

Butler led another balanced Linden attack with 16 points, Motley had 14 and Hashim Nadir continued his strong play with 11 points and nine boards. Burnam chipped in nine, while Robinson contributed seven points in a limited role.

Sutan Fitzpatrick posted a game-high 17 points for East Side, 15 in the second half, Amir Abdullah had 14 and Wheeler added 10.

Game ball

Butler delivered seven of his team-leading 16 points in the fourth quarter, when Linden needed them most, and also grabbed six rebounds. The Tigers often sport a different hero on any given night and on this evening it was Butler’s turn.

They said it

“I just looked at my coach and my coach said I got it,” Burnam said, when asked where his head was at after missing the first free throw. “He believed in me so I believed in myself and sank both of them. It’s been a journey, my Mom’s over here, my Dad’s over here. I’m glad I’m here, I’m very glad.”

“I had to be ready for when I had my name called,” Carty explained. “I had to ice the free throws, had to to just be clutch, had to get us the win. I know I made a big mistake (late turnover), I had to keep my head in the game, you know, just ice the game, get this win for us. It feels so amazing right now. I was here last year, I didn’t get to play last year. This time I got in the game and iced the game for us.”

“I was happy they called a timeout (after Burnam’s missed free throw) so I could settle him down because he got to the free line and I saw it,” Linden coach Anthony Drejaj said. “Four seconds left, down by one. It’s not easy. I have all of the faith in the world in that kid, he’s been playing very well all year long, so, to me, he’s a junior right now. He’s logging a lot of minutes, he knows how to play the game.” On the foul situation: “I was thankful we only had one guy foul out. We had three or foul with four fouls. Our team is built with the next man up mentality. We had a kid (Carty) that didn’t play at all and banged two free throws like it was nothing.” On switching defenses: “We were throwing a lot at them, we wanted them to think every time down. We’re did not want them to get into a groove because they have good one-on-one players, their two guards are very shifty. I thought we did a good job on the other guys, but we were trying to throw them off balance, not letting them get into a groove.”

What’s next

While other area teams have to schlep all over the state for their next state tournament game (see St. Joseph vs. Union Catholic at Lenape, Colonia vs. Ramapo at Phillipsburg), Linden gets to travel down St. George’s Avenue to the friendly confines of the Dunn Center in Elizabeth. Teams often struggle to adjust to shooting with such a spacious background, but the Tigers should feel right at home. Advantage Linden.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Boys basketball: Burnham sends Linden to the North 2 Group 4 championship