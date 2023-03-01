CIF State Regional boys basketball first-round roundup: Bronny James, Sierra Canyon breeze past Taft

Coming off state Open Division championships in 2018 and 2019, the highly visible Sierra Canyon boys basketball team won't be playing for a state championship at the highest level in 2023.

But the Trailblazers have a very good shot at a Division I crown.

Coming off a four-game losing streak, the third-seeded Trailblazers had little trouble with Los Angeles City champion Taft, the 14th-seed, with an 84-47 CIF-Southern California Division 1 first-round home win Tuesday night.

According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, Sierra Canyon got 16 points by Jimmy Oladokun, 15 from Ashton Hardaway and 13 by Bronny James to improve to 21-10, while the Toreadors (21-11) were led by Keyon Kensie and Bishop Brooks with 14 points apiece.

Taft's faithful help fill the Sierra Canyon gym and it felt like a home game early for the Toreadors, who hung with the Trailblazers for most of the first quarter behind some lights out shooting from Kensie.

The Trailblazers showed off their own long-range shooting, and whatever it missed, they dominated with offensive rebounding. A 27-13 third-quarter run, culminated with a 3-point play just before the buzzer gave the home team a 69-40 lead entering the fourth.

This was one of more 40 boys playoff games in the South to go with more than 40 in the North. Divisions 1-5 continue on Thursday with quarterfinal play.

The CIF's top division, the Open, features two games tomorrow, one each in the North and South.

The playoffs culminate with South and North regional champions colliding for state championships March 10-11 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Division 2

No. 16 seed Granite Bay 45, No. 1 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord 44: Yaqub Mir, a 6-3 senior guard, had 17 points including three 3-pointers in the third quarter, lifting the Gizzlies (15-18) to a stunning road win over the Eagles (26-4), which got 23 points by Jake King and nine points and nine rebounds from James Moore. Davis Adell added 10 points for Granite Bay, which lost six of seven to close the regular season, shocked fourth-seed St. Mary's-Stockton in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs before reaching the finals. The Grizzlies lost in the SJS finals to Whitney 61-56 but rebounded with one of the more stunning upsets in state history.

This roundup will be updated throughout the night