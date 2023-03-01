Texas A&M bats come alive to drive HCU out of College Station early

The 15th-ranked Aggies (5-3) came out blazing at Bell Blue Park Tuesday evening to run rule the HCU Huskies (0-7) after the top of the 7th inning. They scored early to go up 6-0 after the 1st inning and never looked back, scoring in every inning except the fifth to blank the Huskies with a football score of 23-0.

The pitching had a rough start but twice worked themselves out of based loaded jams within the first three innings, then went on to have a solid outing across multiple pitchers. The story of the game was the 17 hits and superb base running. Also, for the first time this season, the Aggies were able to put points on the scoreboard in the first inning and it came off the bat of Jack Moss . With Hunter Hass on first base, Moss blasted a ball to right center field prompting Haas to get his horse to round the bases and score from first.

Austin Bost wanting to get in on scoring action got his own RBI double with a rocket to left field, letting Moss and Werner cross the plate to go up 3-0. After a few more hits and the Huskies outfielders miss playing a fly ball the inning is over with the Aggies holding a 6-0 lead.

That was pretty much the story of each inning, HCU failing to score while the Aggies put up points. Werner started off the bottom of the second with a home run to left center. Later in the same inning, Kaden Kent would get a base hit to score Bost to go up 8-0. The 3rd inning was littered with walks giving the Aggies a few easy scoring opportunities and adding another 3 runs to the total now sitting at 11-0.

The 9th inning saw the largest run output in an inning this season. After a leadoff walk, Jack Moss would get his second RBI double of the night, with a hit in left-center field, scoring Haas. Warner gets walked then Jace Laviolette reaches base on a dropped ball in right field. With the bases loaded Bost enters the batter’s box and proceeds to hit a 390′ homer over the left field fence for a grand slam.

The home run party didn’t end there, Hank Bard would put his stamp on the inning by hitting his own home run to left field bringing two more across home plate. A fielding error late in the inning would close out the scoring that inning pushing the score to 20-0.

After a scoreless 5th inning for both teams, the Aggies would rack up another three runs in the 6th and Will Johnston got the three strikeouts to put the game away.

This was the perfect confidence booster leading into the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park where they will face the No.14-ranked Louisville Cardinals, Rice, and No. 24 Texas Tech over three days starting on Friday, March 3rd.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1

More!

Texas A&M defeats Ole Miss 69-61 behind 13 points from Tyrece Radford, earning their 14 SEC win