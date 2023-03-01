Open in App
King’s Fork boys and girls close in on state crowns

By Nathan Epstein,

5 days ago

SUFFOLK (WAVY) – Last season, the King’s Fork High School girls basketball team reigned as state champions for the first time in school history. They became the first girls hoops team to bring a state championship back to the city of Suffolk.

This year, the girls look to defend their crown, and the boys are looking to break through.

“(Last year) just wasn’t our time,” said head coach Rick Hite. His boys team lost in the state semifinal last season.

“We weren’t mature enough, we weren’t disciplined enough.” The Bulldog boys took the Region 4A crown led by region player of the year Sam Brennan.

