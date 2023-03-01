PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Pictures From Indiana's Game Against Iowa
By Becky Rigel,
5 days ago
Here are the best pictures from Indiana's 90-68 loss to Iowa on Tuesday at Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind., — Indiana was blown out on its home court on Tuesday night to the tune of a 90-68 loss to Iowa.
The Hawkeyes hit 13-of-23 3-pointers, led by Kris Murray with 26 points and Tony Perkins with 23. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals en route to passing Alan Henderson as Indiana's all-time leading rebounder.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy with the Hoosiers' performance.
"Not real happy, you know what I mean, we just we left our game in West Lafayette,'' Woodson said. "It's just unacceptable the way we played tonight. You know, I apologize to our fans. You know, I'm the coach. I've got to get them ready to play, and that was a bullshit performance tonight.
"You saw the game I did. They had their way doing everything they wanted to do. We haven't given up 47 points all year in a half. So I mean, nothing we did defensively that we worked on worked. We just -- we weren't there for some reason, and I've got to figure it out.''
Here are the best pictures from the game.
