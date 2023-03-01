Open in App
Bloomington, IN
HoosiersNow

PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Pictures From Indiana's Game Against Iowa

By Becky Rigel,

5 days ago

Here are the best pictures from Indiana's 90-68 loss to Iowa on Tuesday at Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., — Indiana was blown out on its home court on Tuesday night to the tune of a 90-68 loss to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes hit 13-of-23 3-pointers, led by Kris Murray with 26 points and Tony Perkins with 23. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals en route to passing Alan Henderson as Indiana's all-time leading rebounder.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy with the Hoosiers' performance.

"Not real happy, you know what I mean, we just we left our game in West Lafayette,'' Woodson said. "It's just unacceptable the way we played tonight. You know, I apologize to our fans. You know, I'm the coach. I've got to get them ready to play, and that was a bullshit performance tonight.

"You saw the game I did. They had their way doing everything they wanted to do. We haven't given up 47 points all year in a half. So I mean, nothing we did defensively that we worked on worked. We just -- we weren't there for some reason, and I've got to figure it out.''

Here are the best pictures from the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fZfh_0l3Nsgvf00

Race Thompson

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xpYA_0l3Nsgvf00

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23), forward Race Thompson (25) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) fight for a rebound in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AxWO_0l3Nsgvf00

Miller Kopp

Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XH2hN_0l3Nsgvf00

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3l2N_0l3Nsgvf00

Miller Kopp

Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) passes the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1Gzf_0l3Nsgvf00

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) fights with Iowa's Tony Perkins (11) for a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Iowa men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yjgb5_0l3Nsgvf00

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FliED_0l3Nsgvf00

Connor McCaffery and Fran McCaffery

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery and guard Connor McCaffery (30) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYekL_0l3Nsgvf00

Coach Mike Woodson

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson reacts in Indiana's matchup with Iowa.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

