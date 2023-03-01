PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Pictures From Indiana's Game Against Iowa

Here are the best pictures from Indiana's 90-68 loss to Iowa on Tuesday at Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., — Indiana was blown out on its home court on Tuesday night to the tune of a 90-68 loss to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes hit 13-of-23 3-pointers, led by Kris Murray with 26 points and Tony Perkins with 23. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals en route to passing Alan Henderson as Indiana's all-time leading rebounder.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy with the Hoosiers' performance.

"Not real happy, you know what I mean, we just we left our game in West Lafayette,'' Woodson said. "It's just unacceptable the way we played tonight. You know, I apologize to our fans. You know, I'm the coach. I've got to get them ready to play, and that was a bullshit performance tonight.

"You saw the game I did. They had their way doing everything they wanted to do. We haven't given up 47 points all year in a half. So I mean, nothing we did defensively that we worked on worked. We just -- we weren't there for some reason, and I've got to figure it out.''

Here are the best pictures from the game.

Related stories on Indiana basketball

GAME STORY: Trayce Jackson-Davis called it a 'defensive meltdown' from Indiana on Tuesday, as the Hoosiers lost 90-68 on their home court against the Iowa Hawkeyes. CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson-Davis called it a 'defensive meltdown' from Indiana on Tuesday, as the Hoosiers lost 90-68 on their home court against the Iowa Hawkeyes. WHAT WOODSON SAID: Indiana had no answer for Iowa's offense on Tuesday night in a 90-68 loss at Assembly Hall. Here's what Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the game, with video attached. CLICK HERE

Indiana had no answer for Iowa's offense on Tuesday night in a 90-68 loss at Assembly Hall. Here's what Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the game, with video attached. WHAT JACKSON-DAVIS SAID: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals against Iowa on Tuesday, passing Alan Henderson as Indiana's all-time leading rebounder. Here's what Jackson-Davis said after Indiana's 90-68 loss to Iowa, with video attached. CLICK HERE

Race Thompson Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23), forward Race Thompson (25) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) fight for a rebound in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) passes the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) fights with Iowa's Tony Perkins (11) for a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Iowa men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Hood-Schifino Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Connor McCaffery and Fran McCaffery Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery and guard Connor McCaffery (30) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports