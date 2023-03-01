March 1 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Shoe Drive

The Hope Middle School AVID Program is collecting new and gently worn used shoes through March 31 to raise funds to provide students with opportunities to visit college campuses. The effort will earn funds based on the total weight of shoes collected through Funds2Orgs, which redistributes the shoes through a network of micro-enterprise partners to create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries. Bring shoes to the school, 2995 Mills Road, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or to Uptown Nutrition, 301 Evans St., No. 101.

Seed Library

The Leroy James Farmers Market Sow and Grow Seed Library is stocked with packets of free seeds at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St. Visitors are asked to take only five packets per visit. The market also seeks volunteers to place seeds in envelopes. Call 902-1724. The market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The annual vendors meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on March 14 at the Community Schools & Recreation building in the Alice F. Keene District Park across the road. Visit pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/LJFarmersMarket

Coastal Winds Quintet

ECU School of Music will host a concert by Coastal Winds Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Christine Gustafson, flute, Anna Lampidis, oboe, Douglas Moore-Monroe, clarinet, Christopher Ulffers, bassoon, Emily Schaefer, horn. Free. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 328-6851.

Symphonic Wind Ensemble

ECU School of Music will host a performance by the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wright Auditorium. Members of the Enloe High School Wind Ensemble will be guests. Free. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 328-6851.

Awaken yard sale

Awaken Coffee will host its annual yard sale from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 4, at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations will be accepted from 5-8 p.m. Thursday or 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday. No clothing donations are being accepted. A sneak preview shopping event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday. At the preview event, shoppers will pay a $20 admission fee to get first pick of items for sale. There is no admission charge to Saturday’s yard sale. Visit facebook.com/awakencoffeenc.

Used book sale

The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library will hold the 32nd annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5. It will feature thousands of hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books, DVDs and more. March 2 is the Members Only Sale from 5-8 p.m. — memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at sheppardlibrary.org. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Sunday is $5 bag day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Visit sheppardlibrary.org for more information.

Fireman’s Auction

The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 41st Annual Fireman’s Auction starting a 9 a.m. on Saturday at 4189 N.C. 33 West, at the intersection of N.C. 222. The department will accept auction itema through Friday or until there is no more space is available. Lunch will be barbecue pork and chicken. Call 341-2259.

Arts in the Park

Grifton Arts in the Park will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday at Contentnea Creek Overlook Park, 432 Creekshore Drive. The free event will feature live music, more than 20 arts and crafts vendors and food trucks.

Newcomers club

The March meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held March 8 at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. A social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. The program will be on container gardening presented by Ann Hamze, master gardener, from the Pitt County Arboretum. Make reservations by Sunday at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.