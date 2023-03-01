Paddler 1.2 miles offshore Kawaikui Beach rescued by HFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a report of a boater in distress offshore Kawaikui Beach Park in Aina Haina around 5:50 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

It was reported that a paddler had lost his rudder on his one-man canoe after paddling nearly 1.2 miles offshore. HFD said that a Good Samaritan nearby came to the paddler’s assistance and called 911.

Crews launched a rescue boat from Maunalua Bay while Ocean Safety personnel sent out a jet ski from Kawaikui Beach Park.

HFD said they made contact with the paddler and the Good Samaritan around 6:20 p.m. and safely transported the paddler and his canoe safely back to shore with their jet ski.