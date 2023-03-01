Island Coast baseball prepares for new season after making history, winning state title

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In 100 years of public school history in Lee County, no team had ever won a state championship in baseball. Island Coast was the first public school in the county to break that century-long streak in 2022 when the Gators won the FHSAA Class 4A title.

“Wow, it still leaves me speechless even though it was like a year ago,” said senior Emilio Gonzales.

“It means a lot,” said senior Kevin Martinez. “Being the first to be able to accomplish that, it’s really meaningful.”

It was a dream come true for the squad, saying they didn’t necessarily see it coming, but rolled with the punches once the wins kept stacking up.

“Once we got into playoffs, we just started playing really good baseball and we got hot at the right time,” said head coach Clint Montgomery. “And I know it sounds cliché, but that’s what happened. We got hot and we swung the bats well and played good defense besides one inning of the whole playoffs…and we were the best team and every game we play. And that’s a tribute to the players and their efforts.”

But it’s been nine months and it’s time to wipe the slate clean and start the journey all over again at their home opener.

“I’m excited for the home opener,” said Montgomery. “It’s the first time that we’ve been on this field since the last time we played here last year in the regional finals and we got a great home atmosphere. We got great fans, we’ve got great, great guys behind the scene in the press box that do a great job with our music and you know, we have a lot of people from the community show up last year and stuff and we expect the same thing this year and top it off.”

The Gators are bumping up from class 4A to 5A this season. There’s some new competition, so they say they can’t let last year’s success come in their way.

“There can be pressure if you put pressure on yourself to try to live up to that,” said Montgomery. “You know, I can’t think about that right now. It’s really got to be trying to get ourselves to play better than we did the night before.”

“We’re just trying to fix mistakes that we’re seeing early on right now,” said Martinez. “Trying to keep the same mentality that we had last year, not letting that championship affect us.”

The road to state is a long one, so they say there’s no better time but the present to step up as leaders and also to take time to soak in all the glory.

“It’s my last year here and I want to go out with a bang and I want to cherish this, be able to relive it for years to come, tell my kids that it was a good part of a great baseball program,” said Gonzalez.

Island Coast opened its home season by hosting Riverdale on February 28.