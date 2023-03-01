Storm-battered Southern California hit with more rain and snow; drier weather in the forecast

The third wave of a multi-day storm system is moving through Southern California Wednesday, bringing additional rain and snow to the region.

Coastal areas and valleys can expect .75 to 1.25 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service . Mountains above 5,000 will receive an additional 8 to 16 inches of snow accumulation with 2 to 6 feet expected in elevations between 3,000 and 5,000 feet.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Southern California Storm Radar seen on March 1, 2023.

High winds will also be a factor through Wednesday, with gusts from 30 to 50 miles per hour in the valleys and along the coast. Mountains will see gusts from 45 to 60 miles per hour.

High wind warnings for some desert regions are in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Winter weather conditions forced Caltrans to close the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine yet again Wednesday morning from Parker Road in Castaic to Grapevine. There was no timetable for the interstate to reopen.

