Kansas City, MO
WGAU

3 police officers shot executing a search warrant in Missouri

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
Three police officers were shot in Kansas City on Tuesday night while executing a search warrant at a home.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard, KCTV reported. A standoff with the suspect was ongoing as of 2:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

The officers were in stable condition with wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter said that three officers were injured Tuesday evening.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be. I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely,” said Lucas on Twitter.

According to KCTV , the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the officers knocked at the door of the home and were shot after trying to enter.

The officers returned fire, the MSHP said. It was not known if anyone inside the home was injured.

