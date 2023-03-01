3 police officers shot executing a search warrant in Missouri

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be. I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely,” said Lucas on Twitter.
According to KCTV , the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the officers knocked at the door of the home and were shot after trying to enter.
The officers returned fire, the MSHP said. It was not known if anyone inside the home was injured.
