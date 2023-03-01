Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
Mike Farrell Sports

2024 Four-Star OL William Satterwhite Talks Visits and His Recruitment Process.

By Kaleb Longhurst,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSUyG_0l3Nj9Bo00

Kaleb Longhurst talks with William Satterwhite about his recruitment and more!

Recently 2024 four-star OL William Satterwhite talked about his recruitment and visits. Satterwhite plans on visiting ten schools this Spring. June is his official visit month, and he currently only has one official visit scheduled, and that is to Alabama from the 23rd to the 25th. Meanwhile, Satterwhite has many top-level programs interested, including Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, and more.

Every school is sticking out to him, " They all are constantly reaching out to me. " he said. Satterwhite plans on committing by August or at least before his senior season starts. Satterwhite could be a huge target for top programs coming soon. From gathering the info, I believe no school is in a prime position to land Satterwhite just yet, but he told me, " Every school really. " when asked about a leader.

One school I would keep an eye on is Penn State. They are generally considered the favorites to land Satterwhite but they have to battle Tennessee, Alabama, and Auburn among others. Penn State is the favorite right now due to the close-to-home factor and the factor of his visiting there multiple times. It would not shock me if he picked the Nittany Lions in the end.

Currently, he plays for Archbishop Hoban, a dominant and storied program in the state of Ohio. Satterwhite was a part of the OL that helped current Buffalo RB Lamar Sperling have a record-breaking season. Sperling also won Mr.Football of Ohio after his monster season.

Satterwhite is a six-foot-five, and 290 pounds. He holds offers from Tulsa, Louisville, Cincinnati, Michigan, Wisconsin, and plenty more. A total of 27 Offers. He is set to have a huge upcoming season and potentially more offers on the way. Satterwhite could be poised to steadily rise up the ranking if he delivers next year. For now, we'll have to wait an see.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dylan Raiola to USC, Ryan Wingo to Alabama, Jordan Lockhart
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Full SEC Tournament Bracket is Set, Who 1-Seed Alabama Will Face in First Game
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Jordan Lockhart decommits from Ole Miss in wake of visit to Alabama
Oxford, MS20 hours ago
Legendary Coach K gives his Final Four prediction
Durham, NC2 days ago
Breaking: Veteran College Basketball Coach Fired This Morning
Bowling Green, OH1 day ago
Rising Stars: Carter Jones and his rising recruitment
Irvine, CA3 hours ago
Georgia Commit Gives Latest Recruiting Pitch to No. 1 Player in the Nation
Athens, GA1 day ago
Ohio State Commit Four-Star LB Garrett Stover Talks Commitment, Recruiting Targets, and More!
Columbus, OH1 day ago
College basketball rankings: Miami, UCLA leap in CBS Sports' Top 25 And 1; TCU, Tennessee tumble
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Fact or Fiction: UGA Culture, UCLA in the Big Ten, Arch Manning
Athens, GA3 hours ago
2023 Basketball Prospect Kris Parker Commits to Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Jayden Harris Sets Commitment Date
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
List of recruits who committed to P5 schools this week
Clemson, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy