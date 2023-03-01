2024 Four-Star OL William Satterwhite Talks Visits and His Recruitment Process.

Kaleb Longhurst talks with William Satterwhite about his recruitment and more!

Recently 2024 four-star OL William Satterwhite talked about his recruitment and visits. Satterwhite plans on visiting ten schools this Spring. June is his official visit month, and he currently only has one official visit scheduled, and that is to Alabama from the 23rd to the 25th. Meanwhile, Satterwhite has many top-level programs interested, including Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, and more.

Every school is sticking out to him, " They all are constantly reaching out to me. " he said. Satterwhite plans on committing by August or at least before his senior season starts. Satterwhite could be a huge target for top programs coming soon. From gathering the info, I believe no school is in a prime position to land Satterwhite just yet, but he told me, " Every school really. " when asked about a leader.

One school I would keep an eye on is Penn State. They are generally considered the favorites to land Satterwhite but they have to battle Tennessee, Alabama, and Auburn among others. Penn State is the favorite right now due to the close-to-home factor and the factor of his visiting there multiple times. It would not shock me if he picked the Nittany Lions in the end.

Currently, he plays for Archbishop Hoban, a dominant and storied program in the state of Ohio. Satterwhite was a part of the OL that helped current Buffalo RB Lamar Sperling have a record-breaking season. Sperling also won Mr.Football of Ohio after his monster season.

Satterwhite is a six-foot-five, and 290 pounds. He holds offers from Tulsa, Louisville, Cincinnati, Michigan, Wisconsin, and plenty more. A total of 27 Offers. He is set to have a huge upcoming season and potentially more offers on the way. Satterwhite could be poised to steadily rise up the ranking if he delivers next year. For now, we'll have to wait an see.