Colored Musicians Club shares its story on the last day of Black History month

Community members gathered together at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library for one final night of sharing stories as the month set aside to celebrate and honor the contributions of African Americans in the United States came to an end Tuesday night.

"We only had an hour but we did the best we could," said Danny Williams, President of the Colored Musician Club Board of Directors.

Centuries of Black History lies within Michigan Avenues African American Corridor and members of the Colored Musicians Club brought us back to where it all began.

WKBW The Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum.



"Well it's important to understand that we need to tell our own stories from our own oral history," said Williams. "When other folks tell our story, the story gets convoluted. Or as the government said back in 1971 'lost, stolen or strayed.'"

In 1917, colored musicians in Buffalo formed the union known as Local 533 which opened the door for more high paying performance jobs at club and hotels. Since then, the Colored Musicians Club has been preserving, presenting and promoting the legacy of African American music.

"It's helped to tell my own story, It's a reflection of my soul," said Kenneth Peterson, CEO of the Colored Musicians Club. "It gives me a way to give back to my community."

In 1979, a historical marker was installed as the Colored Musicians Club was granted local landmark status. Peterson said in a years time, they will open the doors to a newly renovated space.

WKBW The Colored Musicians Club received local Landmark Status in 19179.



"It's the creation of a new wing to our existing building and then we're renovating the museum and the performance venue on the second floor," said Peterson.

The expansion will be added on to the back of the building and they'll have brand new equipment to live stream concerts, podcasts and more.

WKBW The Colored Musicians Club said doors will open to renovated space in 2024.

These renovations coming just after Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled plans for the " I love NY Black Travel Initiative. " It promotes Black travel destinations, events and cultural attractions just like Buffalo's own African American Heritage Corridor and its four historic institutions.

"I feel it is our moral responsibility to educate this generation an to pass on those stories to the next," said Hochul. "That's how you keep the flame alive."

With diversity, equity and inclusion at the center, the rich history of those right here in Buffalo and beyond will be told long after the month of February passes us by.

"For those of you who don't know what to do with Black History Month, keep trying," said Williams. "For those of you who do, push harder."