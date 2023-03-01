Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Colored Musicians Club shares its story on the last day of Black History month

By Sydni Eure,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDefu_0l3NgEhF00

Community members gathered together at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library for one final night of sharing stories as the month set aside to celebrate and honor the contributions of African Americans in the United States came to an end Tuesday night.

"We only had an hour but we did the best we could," said Danny Williams, President of the Colored Musician Club Board of Directors.

Centuries of Black History lies within Michigan Avenues African American Corridor and members of the Colored Musicians Club brought us back to where it all began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fk8wv_0l3NgEhF00 WKBW
The Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum.

"Well it's important to understand that we need to tell our own stories from our own oral history," said Williams. "When other folks tell our story, the story gets convoluted. Or as the government said back in 1971 'lost, stolen or strayed.'"

In 1917, colored musicians in Buffalo formed the union known as Local 533 which opened the door for more high paying performance jobs at club and hotels. Since then, the Colored Musicians Club has been preserving, presenting and promoting the legacy of African American music.

"It's helped to tell my own story, It's a reflection of my soul," said Kenneth Peterson, CEO of the Colored Musicians Club. "It gives me a way to give back to my community."

In 1979, a historical marker was installed as the Colored Musicians Club was granted local landmark status. Peterson said in a years time, they will open the doors to a newly renovated space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBzkV_0l3NgEhF00 WKBW
The Colored Musicians Club received local Landmark Status in 19179.

"It's the creation of a new wing to our existing building and then we're renovating the museum and the performance venue on the second floor," said Peterson.

The expansion will be added on to the back of the building and they'll have brand new equipment to live stream concerts, podcasts and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4xUn_0l3NgEhF00 WKBW
The Colored Musicians Club said doors will open to renovated space in 2024.

These renovations coming just after Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled plans for the " I love NY Black Travel Initiative. " It promotes Black travel destinations, events and cultural attractions just like Buffalo's own African American Heritage Corridor and its four historic institutions.

"I feel it is our moral responsibility to educate this generation an to pass on those stories to the next," said Hochul. "That's how you keep the flame alive."

With diversity, equity and inclusion at the center, the rich history of those right here in Buffalo and beyond will be told long after the month of February passes us by.

"For those of you who don't know what to do with Black History Month, keep trying," said Williams. "For those of you who do, push harder."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michael Knowles to speak at UB after saying 'transgenderism must be eradicated'
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Green Beer Sunday kicks of St. Patrick's Day season in Tonawandas
Tonawanda, NY17 hours ago
Businesses showing support for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno's family
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
EVERY BRILLIANT THING a regional premier opens March 3rd at Shea's Smith Theatre
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Ice at Canalside offering free final weekend for Western New Yorkers
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Snowboarders take over Holiday Valley for charity
Ellicottville, NY18 hours ago
The Buffaloes are coming back to River Art Gallery in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda, NY4 days ago
Buffalo Reuse closing its East Ferry location
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Dare to Repair Cafe in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Russell Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park vandalized overnight
Williamsville, NY4 days ago
Funeral arrangements set for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Local students making history and raising money that will touch many hearts
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Buffalo's 45th Shamrock Run set to return March 11th
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Mother reflects on firefighter’s ultimate sacrifice more than decade later
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Using sounds to relax, meditate and unplug at Ambient Sound Healing in Clarence
Clarence, NY5 days ago
Former Niagara Falls Councilmember announces run for mayor
Niagara Falls, NY4 days ago
Safeguarding children of an arrested parent
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Local officials with updates on Main Street fire investigation and what is next
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center partners with Niagara University
Niagara Falls, NY5 days ago
Local nutrition expert gives advice during National Nutrition Month
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Main St. building had no city permits for work to be done prior to deadly fire
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Millions invested in the City of Buffalo, push for progress in East Buffalo
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
SBA begins loan assistance to homeowners, businesses affected by blizzard
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Truck strikes train bridge on Central Avenue in Lancaster
Lancaster, NY1 hour ago
Cheektowaga police release letter from family of officer Troy Blackchief
Cheektowaga, NY5 days ago
Top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Alden
Alden, NY6 days ago
One firefighter unaccounted for in four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Local students discuss how Loan Forgiveness Plan could change their lives
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Buffalo Collegiate Charter School to close in June
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Ice at Canalside closing Friday due to winter weather
Buffalo, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy