Prep Basketball: #1 NISH advances in thriller of regional playoffs

What a round of playoff basketball! But, only six of the Acadiana area teams advanced to the quarterfinals, headlined by the #1 seeded New Iberia Yellowjackets.
*NISH beat East Ascension, 36-35 in the closest game of the night.
*STM advanced in the Select D1 playoffs, with a 51-43 win over Karr.
Other scores from the night:
Pineville beat St. Paul’s 65-51.
St. Michael’s beat LCA 51-43.
Peabody 76 – David Thibodeaux 42
Vandebilt Catholic 54 – Northside 47
Dunham 63 – Ascension Episcopal 35
*Catholic NI 28 – St. Charles 25
White Castle 54 – Lake Arthur 33
Country Day 57 – Loyola Prep 40
Southern Lab 70 – Vermilion Catholic 38
Hamilton Christian 81 – Opelousas Catholic 56
Plaquemine 52 – St. Martinville 46
Carroll 62 – Beau Chene 44
*Breaux Bridge 55 – Loranger 46
*Ville Platte 67 – Red River 64
*North Central 85 – Ferriday 62
Oakdale 81 – South Plaquemines 55
