Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale Illustrated

The Face of BEAUTIFUL SMILE

By Site Staff,

5 days ago

As a third-generation periodontist, creating a beautiful, healthy smile is part of Dr. Forrest’s DNA. He’s a leader in periodontics and implant dentistry. For 20 years, Dr. Forrest has discovered the ultimate patient experience necessitates a “team approach.” His team includes six dentists specializing in cosmetic, implant, and general dentistry as well as orthodontics and oral surgery. He completed research at the University of Miami on cancer treatment, irradiation therapy, and surgical implantology as well as periodontics internships at New York University and Harvard University. He obtained three years of specialty at the University of Florida, where he earned his master’s degree in oral immunology and retains a teaching appointment. Dr. Forrest has placed more than 20,000 dental implants and lectures nationwide. He serves patients in South Florida and nationwide, treating the most complex cases. Dr. Forrest’s goal is to improve his patients’ quality of life and, most importantly, to help people smile.

1500 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
954-715-1000 | 1500dental.com/

