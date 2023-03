DES MOINES, IOWA (KELO) — The Sioux Center girls basketball team is headed to the class 3A semifinals, following an impressive upset win over West Marshall.

The Warriors led by 20 in the first half and they added on in the second half.

Sioux Center cruised to a 79-53 win. They’ll play Solon on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

