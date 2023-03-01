MTG, Sean Hannity Dance on Lori Lightfoot’s Political Grave

Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene relished in Lori Lightfoot’s defeat Tuesday night as it became increasingly apparent the Chicago mayor would be bounced from her post after just one term. Appearing on the network just before Lightfoot conceded in the bitter mayoral race , Greene accused her of “ruining that city with crime” and said she “doesn’t deserve that position.” Hannity, who has welcomed Greene on the show regularly in recent weeks, was greeted with applause from his studio audience when he said, “I hope she gets her ass kicked tonight and loses, I really am.” He finished with “sorry, just being honest.” Greene later tweeted : “Lori Lightfoot. Crime doesn’t pay.”

