The Face of BIOLOGICAL DENTISTRY and The MOUTH BODY CONNECTION

With the belief that a smile unlocks an individual’s full potential in life, Dr. Maya Georges Assi has made her professional goal to study, understand, and replicate to the best of her abilities the beauty of a confident and healthy smile. Understanding the health of the oral cavity as it relates to the rest of the body is a key factor in treatment planning and open discussion with her patients. Biological dentistry is the passion that drives her practice.

Dr. Maya is a proud Nova Southeastern College of Dental Medicine graduate and, among her certifications is being an active member of the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Oral Toxicology, member of the International Academy of Biological Dentistry, certified in Ozone therapy, certified in SMART removal of mercury fillings, and a certified BIOCLEAR provider.

Dr. Maya always encompasses a biological approach to modern dentistry. Truly loving her craft, she continues to learn and elevate the high quality approach to treating all her patients.

6268 W. SAMPLE ROAD, SUITE 401, CORAL SPRINGS, FL

954-575-0033 | ALPHADENTALPRACTICE.COM

