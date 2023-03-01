Open in App
Vermillion, SD
KELOLAND

Dakota Valley, Vermillion, Tea Area win in playoffs

By Grant Sweeter,

5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams advanced in the region playoffs following wins on Tuesday evening.

Dakota Valley, Vermillion and Tea Area all etched wins on Tuesday in Region 4.

Vermillion earned an upset win over second-seeded Lennox, 51-47.

Dakota Valley muscled to 21-0 on the year, following a dominant 85-31 win over Parker.

Tea Area also showed their muscle on Tuesday. They cruised to a 72-47 over Beresford.

