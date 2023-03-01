Open in App
Wisconsin State
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Proposed state budget makes critical investments in senior living and care, advocates say

By Kathleen Steele Gaivin,

5 days ago
Senior living and care advocates are cheering Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) budget proposal for 2023-2025. Among the proposal’s provisions, it would expand the WisCaregiver...
