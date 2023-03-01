AP News Summary at 12:03 a.m. EST

Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85

TEMPE, Greece (AP) — Fire officials say 29 people have been killed and at least 85 injured after a passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early Wednesday. Multiple train cars derailed and at least three caught fire after the crash during the night near Tempe, some 235 miles north of Athens. Hospital officials 25 people had been seriously injured. Ambulances arrived from several towns to help transport injured passengers. Rescuers wearing head lamps worked in smoke, pulling pieces of mangled metal from the crashed rail cars to search for trapped people.

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago voters have denied Mayor Lori Lightfoot a second term. Candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to succeed her. Tuesday's election was a rebuke of Lightfoot, who made history as leader of the nation’s third-largest city. She says, “Regardless of tonight’s outcome, we fought the right fights and we put this city on a better path.” Vallas is a former schools CEO backed by the police union. Johnson is a former teacher and county commissioner endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union. They advanced to the April 4 runoff after none of the nine candidates was able to secure over 50% of the vote to win outright.

Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian election officials say ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has won the presidential election. The official announcement early Wednesday came hours after the leading opposition candidates demanded a revote of the weekend election. The ruling party has asked the opposition to accept defeat and not cause trouble. The overnight announcement was likely to lead to a court challenge by his main opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. The official announcement of Tinubu’s victory did not come until after 4 a.m. local time. However, celebrations already had started late Tuesday at the ruling party’s national secretariat.

Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative justices in the Supreme Court’s majority seem likely to sink President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. Chief Justice John Roberts led his conservative colleagues Tuesday in questioning the administration’s authority to broadly cancel federal student loans because of the COVID-19 emergency. The plan has so far been blocked by Republican-appointed judges on lower courts. The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven. The program is estimated to cost $400 billion over 30 years.

Elizabeth Holmes has 2nd child as she tries to avoid prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes recently gave birth to her second child. She's citing the event as another reason she should be allowed to delay the start of a more than 11-year prison sentence while her lawyers appeal her conviction for duping investors about the capabilities of her failed company’s blood-testing technology. The child's birth was confirmed in court documents filed in advance of a March 17 hearing about Holmes' bid to remain free. The filing didn’t disclose the date of the birth or the child’s gender, but the news isn’t a surprise. Holmes, 38, was pregnant at the time of her Nov. 18 sentencing

Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 60 miles of Moscow. The activity signaled breaches in Russian defenses as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border. Officials said the drones caused no injuries or significant damage, but the attacks on Monday night and Tuesday morning raised questions about Russian defense capabilities more than a year after the country’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the assaults. Ukrainian officials did not immediately claim responsibility.

While California wearies of snowstorms, Northeast greets one

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Beleaguered Californians are being hit again by a new winter storm in the already snow-plastered state. Blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, and forecasters warned travel was dangerous. Many people were trapped in their homes by snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the country, parts of the Northeast saw their most significant snowfall of what has been a mild winter hit overnight. And Michigan fought another battle with ice after a new storm Monday left thousands of customers without power in the central part of the state. Some customers around Detroit still lacked power for a sixth day after a previous ice storm.

How officials cracked case of eyedrops that blinded people

NEW YORK (AP) — Experts are marveling at how U.S. disease detectives figured out how eyedrops were linked to dozens of infections. Some nasty eye infections in California led health officials to link a superbug bacteria to potentially contaminated eyedrops imported from India. At last count, 58 Americans in 13 states have been infected. At least one died and at least five suffered permanent vision loss. All were blamed on tainted eyedrops, leading to a recall. Scientists have long worried common bacteria will evolve so that antibiotics no longer work against them. Experts say there is a growing list of bugs that are getting harder to treat.

New China committee debuts, warns of 'existential struggle'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special House committee dedicated to countering China is beginning its work, with a prime-time hearing on Tuesday designed to awaken Americans to the dangers the Chinese government poses to the United States’ economy and security. The panel’s chairman frames the competition between the two nations as “an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century.” The chairman, Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, is looking for the committee to shepherd several bills over the finish line during the next two years and issue a set of recommendations on long-term policies.

What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — With more lunar missions than ever on the horizon, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone. This week, the agency said space organizations around the world are considering how best to keep time on the moon. The idea came up during a meeting in the Netherlands late last year, with participants agreeing on the urgent need to establish "a common lunar reference time." For now, a moon mission runs on the time of the country that is operating the spacecraft. European space officials say an internationally accepted lunar time zone would make it easier for everyone, especially astronauts working there one day.