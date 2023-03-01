AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:02 a.m. EST

Jokic has 100th triple-double; Nuggets down Rockets 133-112

HOUSTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his 100th career triple-double and Jamal Murray had 32 points as the Denver Nuggets coasted to a 133-112 win over the Houston Rockets. The hapless Rockets were done in by a balanced scoring attack by the Nuggets Tuesday, a game after allowing Damian Lillard to score a career-high 71 points in a loss to the Trail Blazers Sunday. Jokic had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 24th triple-double this season and his 15th in the last 20 games. The Nuggets have won each game in which he’s had a triple-double this season and 28 straight dating back to last season.

Rangers acquire star winger Patrick Kane from Blackhawks

The New York Rangers have acquired Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Rangers sent a conditional second-round draft pick and a future fourth-rounder to Chicago and a third-rounder in 2025 to Arizona to complete the deal. Kane joins the Rangers after waiving his no-movement clause to leave the only NHL organization he has played for. The 34-year-old won the Stanley Cup three times with the Blackhawks and was playoff MVP in 2013. Getting Kane is the latest big move by New York in the team's pursuit of its first championship since 1994.

Rodgers, QBs become top attractions at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide whether or where he'll play next season. Other teams at the NFL's annual scouting combine seem to be jockeying for other quarterbacks. As coaches and general managers kicked off one of the league's biggest offseason events, the discussions took off. Marcus Mariota was cut, Derek Carr became a hot commodity, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to discuss how they'll replace the retired Tom Brady.

Giannis returns, Bucks beat Nets 118-104 for 15th straight

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 15 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-104. Jrue Holiday had 14 points and eight assists for the Bucks, who went 10-0 in February and have passed the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA. Brook Lopez added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Khris Middleton had 18 points off the bench. Milwaukee held Brooklyn to 42 second-half points, dealing the Nets their third straight loss and seventh in their past nine games. Mikal Bridges led Brooklyn with 31 points.

AP source: NFL owners to discuss Snyder at upcoming meeting

A person familiar with the docket tells The Associated Press that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's future is on the agenda to be discussed at upcoming committee meetings in Florida before the annual NFL meeting in Arizona scheduled for late March. The person tells the AP that voting to oust Snyder if he doesn't sell the team remains a possibility. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in October said there was merit to remove Snyder as Commanders owner amid multiple ongoing investigations. Dan and wife Tanya hired a firm two weeks later to explore possible transactions related to selling part or all of the team.

With James injury, Lakers face challenge to reach postseason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LeBron James’ injury hasn’t changed the Los Angeles Lakers’ goal of reaching the postseason. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday that James is still going through medical evaluations before the team makes a decision on how long the NBA’s career scoring leader may be unavailable after injuring his right foot Sunday in a victory over Dallas. Ham added that he is uncertain on an exact return date for James.

Dodgers SS Gavin Lux out for season after knee injury

Gavin Lux will miss the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers because of torn ligaments in his right knee. The 25-year-old was in line to become their new starting shortstop before getting hurt in a spring training game. Lux says the toughest part is knowing the opportunity he had before getting hurt. He ducked to avoid a throw when running between second and third base during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres. He then took a couple of steps before his right knee buckled. He says it was a freak thing.

Bills GM: Hamlin's return hinges on his medical progress

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane says safety Damar Hamlin has a few more visits to doctors before determining whether he can pursue his goal of returning to play football after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on field in January. Beane says all is well with the test results Hamlin's had so far in providing the update from the NFL's combine in Indianapolis. He says further testing is required before specialists and the Bills doctors can provide Hamlin clearance to return to the field.

Rangers' K'Andre Miller suspended 3 games for spitting

NEW YORK (AP) — K'Andre Miller of the New York Rangers has been suspended three games for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. Miller will miss upcoming games against Philadelphia, Ottawa and Boston and forfeit $15,000 in salary. The 23-year-old was given a match penalty and ejected from the Rangers' game against the Kings on Sunday. Miller on social media said he did not intend to spit and thanked Doughty for the chance to explain that in person. Miller's suspension complicates New York's already murky roster situation with the trade deadline fast approaching.

NCAA football panel out to shorten games; player safety goal

College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety. A tweak in clock operating procedures is likely the first step. The NCAA Football Rules Committee is meeting in Indianapolis this week and recommendations it forwards and approved in the spring would take effect next season. The average number of plays per game in the Bowl Subdivision has hovered at 180 the past three seasons. NFL games average 154. The NCAA rules committee is looking at keeping the clock moving when a team makes a first down.