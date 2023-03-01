Durée Ross is the founder of Durée & Company, an award-winning results-driven public relations and marketing agency with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Aspen, Colorado. Durée inspires, creates, and elevates the practice of public relations and marketing, bringing success to clients through creative, tactical, and benchmark-setting programs. Durée generously shares her passion for innovative public relations and marketing strategies with her diverse client base of local, national, and international consumer brands, landmark industries, business leaders, and philanthropists. The agency’s practice areas include nonprofit, hospitality, business, real estate, lifestyle, health and wellness, yacht and marine, and legal clients and have expanded to include cannabis, psychedelics, and other emerging industries.

Building the agency’s reputation, brand, and impact through community service, Durée devotes time and resources to missions that resonate for her personally and professionally.

10620 GRIFFIN ROAD, SUITE 208, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

600 E. HOPKINS AVENUE, SUITE 303, ASPEN, CO

954-723-9350 | DUREEANDCOMPANY.COM | CANNABISMARKETINGPR.COM

The post The Face of PUBLIC RELATIONS and MARKETING appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated .