Fans Can't Believe Kyrie Irving Missed Crucial Game-Winner In 4th Loss With Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic fell to a 1-4 record on the court together after Irving missed a game-winner on a rough night.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is struggling at the start of his career as a Dallas Maverick, with the team falling to their fourth loss in 5 games with both Irving and Doncic on the court.

The Mavs lost to the Indiana Pacers by 2 points after Irving missed a step-back game-winning three to seal a comeback win.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Irving had a cold shooting night up until this miss, shooting 7-18 for the game. It seemed like a baffling decision to draw up a Luka Doncic step-back play for Irving, and fans were not happy about it.

A fan compared this Mavs duo to the LeBron James-Shaquille O'Neal dup in Cleveland, "Luka and Kyrie so far."

A Mavericks' fan criticized Jason Kidd for drawing up the Luka step-back three for Kyrie Irving , "Kidd in the huddle running the same final play but with Kyrie instead of Luka this time."

Another fan came at Jason Kidd, "Jason Kidd when he has to draw up an out-of-bounds play."

With Kyrie on an expiring contract, a fan joked about him leaving the Mavs at the end of the season, "Mavs when Kyrie leaves in free agency."

One fan criticized Luka not shooting the final shot, especially with his 39-point performance up until that point, "Luka not shooting final baskets for the mavs is crazy."

One fan said the Mavs have gotten worse by adding Kyrie, "Mavs were way better without Kyrie."

Another fan came after Jason Kidd for the play he drew up, "Jason Kidd doesn’t know what he’s doing."

All the losses in the Luka-Kyrie era have been clutch losses, with the biggest margin of defeat being 3 points. Their defense is atrocious but they still manage to score enough to keep games close and competitive.

Did The Mavericks Make A Mistake By Trading For Kyrie Irving?

The blame for the Mavs' struggles right now cannot go on Kyrie. They're coming off a blown 27-point lead against the Lakers and the morale of the locker room seems low. Jason Kidd's baffling coaching decisions are frustrating fans, especially with his one-dimensional ATO coaching in late-game situations that always rely on a hail mary stepback three.

Trading for Kyrie made them lose a future pick and their best defender, Dorian Finney-Smith. Irving is unquestionably an upgrade from Spencer Dinwiddie, but the Mavs frontcourt looks completely incapable of stopping players. If Irving is destined to leave in the summer, fans in Dallas will pray they get someone like Anthony Davis in a sign-and-trade, because this could have long-term ramifications stretching years beyond this season.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.